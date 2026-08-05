Queensland Reds vs Chiefs: Les Kiss' Final Stand in Super Rugby Pacific Finals? (2026)

Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss is in a unique position as his tenure draws to a close. With the Super Rugby Pacific finals looming, Kiss is determined to make his final match a memorable one, despite the inevitable transition to his new role as Wallabies coach. Kiss's leadership and strategic mindset have been pivotal in shaping the Reds' journey, marked by both triumphs and setbacks.

Kiss's approach to coaching is one of focus and adaptability. He emphasizes the importance of staying grounded in the present, a philosophy that has kept the team united and driven. This mindset shift has been instrumental in transforming the team's performance, especially in the face of recent playoff exits.

The Reds' current challenge is to overcome the Chiefs, a formidable opponent who ended the regular season with 11 wins and three defeats. The team's underdog status adds to the excitement, as Kiss believes his squad is ready to cause an upset. The confidence and excitement within the group are palpable, a result of the hard work and dedication put in over the season.

Kiss's tenure has been characterized by a commitment to squad development and a positive team culture. He has successfully deepened the squad, exposing young talent and fostering a strong team spirit. This approach has not only improved the team's performance but has also contributed to a deeper understanding of the sport.

The Reds' last finals win was a significant moment, achieved during the COVID-19-affected 2021 season. This victory, secured against the Brumbies, highlighted the team's resilience and adaptability. Kiss's leadership during this period was crucial, demonstrating his ability to navigate through challenging circumstances.

As Kiss prepares for his final match, the focus remains on the present. The team's confidence and belief in their abilities are key to success. Kiss's leadership and strategic vision have left a lasting impact on the Reds, shaping their future and the legacy of his coaching tenure.