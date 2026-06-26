Race against time: Saving Derbyshire's native crayfish (2026)

The race is on to save Derbyshire's native crayfish from the encroaching threat of invasive American signal crayfish and the crayfish plague they carry. The white-clawed crayfish, the UK's only native crayfish, are facing a dire situation as their habitat is being colonized by the invasive species. The discovery of a population of these under-threat crayfish in the west of Derbyshire prompted a swift response from conservationists. Over 80 crayfish have been rescued and relocated to a secret 'ark' site in Staffordshire, a safe haven away from the encroaching invaders.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the fact that the invasive signal crayfish will outcompete and infect the native white-claws, leading to their eventual extinction. This is a familiar tale in the world of conservation, echoing the plight of the red squirrel, which faced a similar fate due to the introduction of grey squirrels and the squirrelpox virus from North America in the late 1800s. The signal crayfish, brought to the UK for farming in the 1970s, have since escaped and spread, causing devastating impacts on the native white-claw population.

The Sea Life Centre in Birmingham has played a crucial role in this conservation effort, hosting 23 crayfish until they could be verified as free of the plague and safe to move to the ark site. This collaborative effort between conservation organizations and dedicated individuals highlights the importance of swift action in the face of environmental threats. As Liz Oldring from Buglife and the Midlands Crayfish Partnership notes, the race is against time, and without intervention, the loss of the entire native population is inevitable.

However, the establishment of the ark site offers a glimmer of hope for the future of the white-clawed crayfish. It serves as a testament to the power of collective action and the importance of preserving our native species. The story of these crayfish is a reminder that nature's delicate balance is fragile and requires constant vigilance and action to protect it.