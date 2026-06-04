Rachel Reid's Sweet Surprise: Free Ice Cream and the Perks of Fame (2026)

In a world where fame often comes with a hefty price tag, it's refreshing to hear about the lighter side of celebrity. Author Rachel Reid, whose book series 'Heated Rivalry' has taken the literary and TV world by storm, has revealed an unexpected perk of her newfound fame: free ice cream!

During an interview at the Women in Entertainment Canada event, Reid shared how her life has changed since the success of her books and the subsequent TV adaptation. One of the most delightful surprises, she says, is the way restaurants now treat her and her family.

"Dairy Queen's little ice cream cakes are a hit with my kids!" Reid exclaimed. "It's a simple pleasure, but it's these small moments that make the whole experience worthwhile."

The Impact of Fame

While Reid embraces some aspects of fame, she also acknowledges the challenges. As an author, she never expected to be recognized on the street, but the attention has been overwhelming.

"I've had to adjust to the spotlight," she admits. "It's a strange feeling, but I'm grateful for the opportunity to connect with readers and fans."

The success of 'Heated Rivalry' has not only brought Reid recognition but has also contributed to breaking down stigma around romance novels, especially those featuring gay storylines.

"I no longer have to defend my choice of genre or subject matter," she says. "It's a liberating feeling to know that my work is accepted and appreciated."

Behind the Scenes

Reid's insight into the TV adaptation process is particularly fascinating. She reveals that she always had a sense of the show's potential, even from the early days on set.

"I could see the magic unfolding," she recalls. "The actors, the story, the production - it all came together perfectly."

Her confidence in the project's success is evident, and she teases that the upcoming second season will focus on the characters Troy and Harris, whose profiles will be raised even higher.

The Future of Reid's Writing

Despite the challenges of fame, Reid remains dedicated to her craft. She hints at future projects that may venture beyond the world of hockey and romance, possibly exploring dark comedy or even screenwriting.

"I want to push myself creatively," she explains. "Writing is my passion, and I want to explore new genres and styles."

Reid's focus on character development remains a constant, regardless of the genre.

"Nailing the character is key," she emphasizes. "It's about understanding their motivations, their emotions, and bringing them to life on the page."

As Reid prepares to publish her seventh book, 'Unrivaled,' in the 'Game Changers' series, she leaves us with a thought-provoking reflection:

"Fame is a double-edged sword, but it's a privilege to be able to share my stories with the world."

A powerful reminder that while fame may bring its perks, it's the impact of one's work that truly matters.