Racing Reform Group Questions ATC Administration: Governance & Accountability Concerns (2026)

The recent administration of the Australian Turf Club (ATC) by Morgan Kelly has sparked a wave of concern among industry stakeholders, particularly the Racing Reform Group (RRG). This development has brought to light several governance and accountability issues within the NSW racing industry, prompting a call for urgent action and transparency. The RRG's concerns are not merely about the administrative process but also about the underlying power dynamics and the role of the advisory committee.

Personally, I find the RRG's stance particularly compelling as it highlights the delicate balance between regulatory bodies and industry autonomy. The appointment of an advisory committee to support the administrator raises questions about the independence and accountability of decision-making processes. In my opinion, this is a critical aspect that needs to be addressed to ensure the long-term health and integrity of the racing industry.

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential conflict of interest within the advisory committee itself. With two Racing NSW board members included, there is a risk that the committee's input may be influenced by the broader interests of Racing NSW rather than the best interests of the ATC. This raises a deeper question about the separation of powers and the need for a truly independent body to oversee the administration.

From my perspective, the RRG's call for the release of the Hazzard review is a crucial step in addressing these concerns. The review, led by former NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, has the potential to provide an in-depth analysis of the industry's governance and accountability structures. It could offer insights into the concentration of power within Racing NSW and the impact of this on the ATC's administration.

What many people don't realize is that the Hazzard review is not just about addressing immediate concerns but also about setting a precedent for future reforms. By examining the industry's funding model and Racing NSW's relationship with the state government, the review could provide a comprehensive roadmap for improving governance and accountability. This would not only benefit the ATC but also have a broader impact on the racing industry as a whole.

If you take a step back and think about it, the RRG's concerns are not isolated incidents but part of a larger trend. The concentration of power within regulatory bodies and the lack of transparency in decision-making processes have been long-standing issues in the racing industry. The ATC administration serves as a stark reminder of the need for reform and the importance of independent oversight.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the timing of the administration. Kelly's previous role as a consultant for the ATC in April raises questions about the urgency and necessity of the administrative process. Has the situation deteriorated significantly in the intervening months, or is there another factor at play? This raises further questions about the transparency and communication between Racing NSW and the ATC.

What this really suggests is that the racing industry is at a critical juncture. The administration of the ATC is not just a legal process but a test of the industry's ability to self-regulate and address its governance challenges. The RRG's concerns and calls for action are a wake-up call for all stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue and work towards a more transparent and accountable future.

In conclusion, the RRG's stance on the ATC administration is a powerful reminder of the importance of governance and accountability in the racing industry. Their concerns about the advisory committee and the Hazzard review are not merely technicalities but fundamental issues that impact the industry's long-term viability. It is time for all stakeholders to come together and address these concerns, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for racing.