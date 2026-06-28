Ranking Steelers 2026 Draft Picks: Who Will Play the Most? | NFL Rookie Predictions (2026)

The 2026 NFL Draft is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have made some bold moves, leaving fans wondering which of their rookie class will see the most playing time. With a focus on both offensive and defensive lines, the Steelers have a diverse group of players, each with their own unique journey and potential. Let's dive into the rankings and explore the possibilities, with a heavy dose of personal commentary and analysis.

OG Gennings Dunker: The Early Starter

Personally, I think Gennings Dunker is the early frontrunner to become a full-time starter at right guard. His position switch from right tackle to guard is intriguing, and his college experience at Iowa makes him a strong contender. While Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman are also in the mix, Dunker's versatility and potential to leapfrog them earlier than expected is what makes him stand out. The Steelers' offensive line is a crucial aspect of their game, and Dunker's ability to contribute early on could be a game-changer. What's fascinating is how his transition from tackle to guard might impact the team's overall strategy, and I'm eager to see how he handles the challenge.

WR Germie Bernard: Versatility and Quickness

Germie Bernard, the second-round pick, is a versatile wide receiver with a skill set that will likely make him a key player. His ability to slot in quickly as the team's primary WR3 is impressive, especially considering the competition from DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. The Steelers' new head coach, Mike McCarthy, is known for his preference for 11 personnel, which suits Bernard's strengths. What makes this particularly fascinating is how his quickness and versatility will impact the offense, and I'm curious to see how he develops under McCarthy's guidance.

OT Max Iheanachor: The Long-Term Plan

Max Iheanachor, the Steelers' first-round pick, is a long-term project at right tackle. While his immediate future is uncertain, the team's plan is clear. Iheanachor's raw talent and potential are undeniable, but the Steelers might be cautious about rushing him into the starting lineup. The presence of Dylan Cook and the possibility of Broderick Jones' return make the right tackle position a bit more complex. In my opinion, Iheanachor's development will be a slow burn, and the Steelers will take a measured approach to his integration into the starting lineup.

FB/TE Riley Nowakowski: Versatility and Special Teams

Riley Nowakowski, a fifth-round pick, might not be a featured player at fullback early on, but his versatility as a tight end gives him an edge. The Steelers' use of fullbacks in the past, like Hunter Luepke, has shown potential, and Nowakowski's ability to contribute on special teams could be a game-changer. What many people don't realize is that his versatility makes him a valuable asset, and I'm curious to see how he adapts to the NFL game. The Steelers' special teams unit is often overlooked, but Nowakowski's potential impact there could be significant.

WR/KR Kaden Wetjen: Special Teams Ace

Kaden Wetjen, a fourth-round pick, is a special teams ace with a bright future. His prowess in the return game and occasional offensive snaps make him a valuable addition. The Steelers' use of KaVontae Turpin as a frequent contributor in the past is a strong indicator of Wetjen's potential. If he impresses, he'll get more playing time, and his speed and agility will be a welcome addition to the team's arsenal. What this really suggests is that the Steelers are building a dynamic special teams unit, and Wetjen is a key piece of that puzzle.

CB Daylen Everette: Defensive Back Depth

Daylen Everette, a third-round pick, has the best roster odds among the remaining Steelers rookies. His high draft standing indicates the team's faith in his potential. While defensive snaps will be hard to come by early on, his size, speed, and 40-yard dash time make him a name to watch. The Steelers' defensive back depth is a concern, and Everette's versatility and athleticism could be a solution. What this raises a deeper question about is the team's strategy for managing their defensive back depth, and I'm curious to see how they navigate this challenge.

S Robert Spears-Jennings: Special Teams and Versatility

Robert Spears-Jennings, a seventh-round pick, might not have great roster chances, but his athleticism and versatility make him a potential special teams ace. The Steelers' safety room is not deep, and his speed and size could be a welcome addition. While his defensive snaps might be limited, his potential impact on special teams and practice squad elevations could be significant. What this detail that I find especially interesting is how the Steelers' roster management will play out, and I'm curious to see how they utilize his skills.

DE Gabriel Rubio: Run-Stuffing Ability

Gabriel Rubio, a seventh-round pick, faces an uphill climb to make the final roster, but his run-stuffing ability is a valuable asset. The Steelers' defensive line depth is competitive, but Rubio's potential to contribute as a rookie is not to be overlooked. Teams are always cycling through defensive linemen, and his ability to stop the run could be a game-changer. What this suggests is that the Steelers are building a strong defensive line, and Rubio's role in that could be more significant than expected.

QB Drew Allar: Development and Learning

Drew Allar, the Steelers' first third-round pick, is a development project. The hope is that he can grow into a starter, but the Steelers' primary focus is on his learning curve. With Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as backup options, Allar's playing time will likely be limited. What this raises a deeper question about is the team's strategy for managing their quarterback depth, and I'm curious to see how they navigate the challenges of developing a young quarterback.

RB/WR Eli Heidenreich: Versatility and Practice Squad Potential

Eli Heidenreich, a fourth-round pick, might have the toughest roster odds, but his versatility as a running back and wide receiver makes him a practice squad candidate. The Steelers' running back and wide receiver depth is strong, and he'll have to battle for a spot. While his playing time might be limited, his versatility could be a valuable asset for the practice squad. What this suggests is that the Steelers are building a deep and versatile roster, and Heidenreich's role in that could be more significant than expected.

In conclusion, the Steelers' rookie class has a diverse range of skills and potential, and their playing time in 2026 will likely be a mix of development, versatility, and strategic roster management. The team's focus on both offensive and defensive lines, along with their special teams unit, makes for an intriguing journey. As a fan, I'm eager to see how these young players develop and contribute to the team's success. What this really suggests is that the Steelers are building a strong foundation for the future, and the journey ahead is full of possibilities.