Rassie Erasmus and the Boks have been handed a significant boost with the return of Lood de Jager, but it's not just about the injury crisis. De Jager's comeback, coupled with Cheslin Kolbe's final appearance for Tokyo Sungoliath, highlights the impact of these players on the league and the Springboks. While the Springboks face an injury crisis, Erasmus has been given a ray of hope with de Jager's return. The second rower, who hasn't been seen since November due to a red card and a hip injury, is set to play for the Saitama Wild Knights in their final game of the season. This is a significant development, as de Jager's presence will provide valuable game time and potentially help him regain form for the Springboks. However, the focus on de Jager and Kolbe's impact extends beyond their individual performances. Kolbe, in particular, has been a standout performer for Sungoliath, leading the competition in points scored and contributing significantly to the team's success. His final appearance is a bittersweet moment, as he has been a great ambassador for the league, showcasing its quality and excellence. The playoff between Sungoliath and the Wild Knights is more than just a game; it's an opportunity for Sungoliath to snap a losing streak and improve on last year's quarterfinal exit. While the Springboks' injury crisis remains a concern, de Jager's return and Kolbe's final performance offer a glimmer of hope. These players' impact extends beyond the field, as they have been instrumental in promoting the league's quality and excellence. In my opinion, the Springboks' injury crisis has been a significant challenge, but the return of de Jager and the final performance of Kolbe offer a welcome distraction. These players' impact on the league and the Springboks cannot be overstated, and their contributions will be missed. The playoff between Sungoliath and the Wild Knights is a must-watch, not just for the competition's sake but also to see these players' final performances. It's a reminder that, despite the challenges, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Personally, I think the Springboks' injury crisis has been a wake-up call, and the return of de Jager and the final performance of Kolbe offer a chance to reflect on the league's quality and excellence. These players' impact extends beyond the field, and their contributions will be missed. The playoff between Sungoliath and the Wild Knights is a must-watch, as it will be a fitting send-off for Kolbe and a chance to see de Jager's return in action.