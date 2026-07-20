Ravens 2026 Season Predictions: 10 Things We Already Know (2026)

As we enter the quieter period before the NFL training camps open, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the upcoming season and make some predictions. While many questions will be answered during camp, there are a few certainties we can bank on for the Baltimore Ravens in 2026.

Home Field Advantage

The Ravens' performance at home last season was abysmal, with a franchise-low three wins at M&T Bank Stadium. However, with a more favorable schedule and a new head coach, Jesse Minter, I expect a significant turnaround. The team should win more games overall, and especially at home, where the fans will provide an extra boost.

Lamar Jackson's Resurgence

Lamar Jackson's health has been a concern, missing four games last season and not performing at his peak. But at 29, he's still in his prime, and with a new offensive scheme that he's excited about, I predict a bounce-back season. His production should resemble his MVP campaign in 2023 or the year after, when he should have won the award.

Defensive Improvements

The Ravens' defense needs an upgrade, and that's exactly what Minter brings. His track record with the Los Angeles Chargers speaks for itself: a top-ranked defense in 2024 and a solid No. 9 finish in 2025. With Minter's expertise, the Ravens' defense, which already has star power, should improve significantly.

Derrick Henry's Productivity

Derrick Henry, at 32, is still a force to be reckoned with. His ability to gain yards after contact is exceptional, and with an improved offensive line, he'll have more opportunities to shine. Henry's longevity and productivity are a testament to his skill and durability.

Offensive Line Reinforcements

The Ravens have bolstered their offensive line with John Simpson and first-round pick Vega Ioane at the guard positions. This should provide better protection for Jackson and open up more running lanes for Henry. The loss of Tyler Linderbaum at center will be mitigated by these improvements.

Aggressive Play-Calling

Declan Doyle, the new offensive coordinator, has made his intentions clear: he's going for the big plays. His aggressive approach, inspired by Ben Johnson's play-calling in Detroit, will create exciting opportunities for the Ravens' offense.

Pass Rush and Secondary Improvements

The Ravens' pass rush and secondary units need an upgrade, and the team has addressed this in the offseason. With the addition of Trey Hendrickson and Zion Young, the pass rush should be more effective. The coaching changes, particularly with Minter and new Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver, will also contribute to a more aggressive and improved defense.

Emerging Pass Catchers

With several free agent departures, the Ravens are relying on a young and inexperienced group of pass catchers. Wide receivers Devontez Walker, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Elijah Sarratt, along with tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas, will need to step up. I expect at least one of these players to emerge as a reliable target for Jackson.

Zay Flowers' Extension

Zay Flowers, a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, is a key piece of the Ravens' offense. His extension is a foregone conclusion, and it's only a matter of when it will be announced. Whether it's before, during, or after training camp, or even next season, Flowers' future with the Ravens is secure.

In conclusion, while there are many unknowns heading into the new season, these predictions provide a glimpse of what we can expect from the Ravens. With a mix of improved performance, new strategies, and emerging talent, the team is poised for a successful 2026 campaign.