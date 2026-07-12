Ray Porter's Sci-Fi Narration: A Guide to the 'Bobiverse' Audiobooks (2026)

If you're a fan of Ray Porter's narration in Project Hail Mary, you might want to check out his work on Dennis E. Taylor's Bobiverse novels. Porter's performance as the alien engineer Rocky in the film adaptation of Project Hail Mary is impressive, and his narration of the Bobiverse audiobooks is equally so. The Bobiverse series blends classic sci-fi tropes with pop culture elements, delving into the ethics of artificial intelligence and consciousness. Porter's narration brings the series' quirks to life, particularly the protagonist's various clones, which demands skilled accent work. The first entry in the series, We Are Legion (We Are Bob), introduces Bob Johansson, who dies while crossing the street and wakes up as a state-owned 'corpsicle' a century later. His consciousness is uploaded to a sophisticated system that looks for habitable planets, but the job is laden with risks that he doesn't anticipate. Bob masters cloning to create a legion of Bobs, a decision that proves to be a double-edged sword. Porter's deadpan delivery as Bob, which later branches into clone-specific personalities, is the primary draw of these audiobooks. While Porter has narrated all five books in the Bobiverse, the series is far from over. At least two more books are supposed to be released in the near future, with the focus being on an expanded universe. If you're a fan of sci-fi and Porter's narration, the Bobiverse audiobooks are definitely worth checking out.