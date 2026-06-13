RBC Canadian Open 2025: Preview, Tee Times, and Predictions (2026)

The RBC Canadian Open is back, and this year's tournament promises to be an exciting showcase of talent. With a strong field of golfers, including top-ranked players and notable past champions, the stage is set for an intense competition.

One thing that immediately stands out is the return of some big names to the Canadian Open. After a hiatus, players like Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka will be teeing off at TPC Toronto. It's fascinating to see how these players, who have had successful seasons so far, will perform on this historic course.

Personally, I think the addition of Viktor Hovland, a late entry, adds an intriguing element to the tournament. Hovland, despite a quiet start to the year, has shown glimpses of his talent, and his presence could spark some unexpected rivalries.

The defending champion, Ryan Fox, will be aiming for back-to-back wins, a feat not achieved since 2019. Fox's recent form suggests he's a force to be reckoned with, and his victory last year, where he outlasted Sam Burns in a playoff, showcases his ability to rise to the occasion.

What many people don't realize is that the RBC Canadian Open has a rich history, being one of the oldest championships on the PGA TOUR calendar. The tournament's return to TPC Toronto, a course that underwent significant renovations, adds an extra layer of intrigue. The architectural design, with its focus on challenging approach games, will surely test the skills of these elite golfers.

In terms of the field, it's an impressive lineup. Four of the top ten players in the world rankings will be in attendance, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood. The presence of recent PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and past champion Robert MacIntyre further elevates the competition.

The Canadian contingent is also strong, with rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju leading the home-country crew. It will be interesting to see if any of the Canadian players can emulate the success of Nick Taylor, the recent Canadian champion.

Beyond the individual performances, the RBC Canadian Open serves as a crucial event for players to earn FedExCup points. With the Aon Swing 5 qualification on the line, the tournament takes on an added layer of importance.

As we delve deeper into the tournament, it's clear that the RBC Canadian Open is more than just a golf competition. It's a celebration of the sport's rich history, a showcase of talent, and an opportunity for players to make their mark.

So, as we tune in to watch the action unfold, let's appreciate the skill, strategy, and passion on display. It's going to be an unforgettable week of golf!

RBC Canadian Open 2025: Preview, Tee Times, and Predictions (2026)
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