REACTOR Intelligent Guitar Amp - Build Your Tone with AI! | Positive Grid (2026)

Get ready to revolutionize your guitar playing experience with the newly unveiled REACTOR Intelligent Guitar Amplifier by Positive Grid. This innovative amp is set to redefine the way guitarists approach tone creation, offering a fresh and intuitive method that goes beyond traditional presets and manual adjustments.

The Power of Amp Intelligence

At the heart of REACTOR lies Amp Intelligence, a groundbreaking technology that deciphers the intricate workings of over 200 legendary amp designs. By understanding the circuit-level intricacies, REACTOR delivers tones that are not just accurate but dynamic and responsive, capturing the essence of great amplifiers.

Tone Creation Redefined

REACTOR breaks free from the limitations of fixed presets. Instead, it empowers guitarists to describe their desired tone, upload audio references, or even share images to inspire sound. The Creator Hub within the dedicated app offers three unique ways to craft tones: text-to-tone, image-to-tone, and audio-to-tone. Each input triggers a real-time signal chain creation, allowing players to refine and customize their sound with ease.

Versatility and Control

As a performance amp, REACTOR excels in various settings. Its selectable wattage and professional connectivity make it adaptable for rehearsals, live shows, home practice, and recording sessions. The top panel provides quick adjustments with classic knobs, while the exclusive mod switches offer further tonal control. The optional REACTOR Control footswitch adds hands-free performance control, making it an ideal choice for live performances.

A Personalized Tone Journey

REACTOR's Tone Memory feature learns from each session, evolving to reflect the player's unique sound. Over time, it becomes an extension of the guitarist's creativity, offering a personalized and distinctive playing experience.

Conclusion

With REACTOR, Positive Grid has elevated the guitar amplifier experience, offering an intelligent and creative approach to tone creation. This innovative amp not only delivers exceptional sound quality but also empowers guitarists to explore and express their unique musical vision. It's a game-changer for musicians seeking a more intuitive and personalized tone-shaping journey.