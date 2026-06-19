Reading's Cycling Hazards: Why It's the Most Dangerous Place to Cycle Outside London (2026)

The Perils of Cycling in Reading: A Closer Look

Have you ever wondered which places pose the greatest risks for cyclists outside of London? Well, buckle up, because we're about to dive into a fascinating analysis that sheds light on this very topic.

The Riskiest Town for Cyclists

Reading, a town known for its vibrant community, has an unexpected side to it. According to a recent study, it ranks as the most dangerous place for cyclists outside of London. The data, sourced from the Department for Transport (DfT), paints a concerning picture.

In 2024, Reading recorded a staggering 277 road casualties, with a significant portion involving cyclists. This translates to almost 30% of the total casualties, a statistic that should give us all pause.

Addressing the Issue

Reading Borough Council is not taking this lightly. They actively work towards making roads safer for vulnerable users, including cyclists. The DfT has also pledged a substantial investment in active travel, aiming to allocate over £4.5 billion by 2030. This commitment is a step in the right direction, but it raises questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

The City of London: A Different Story

While Reading tops the list outside London, the capital's own City of London takes the crown for the most dangerous place for cyclists overall. With a cyclist casualty rate of nearly 48%, it's a stark reminder of the challenges faced by urban cyclists.

Expert Insights

Greg Woodford, a cycle training expert, highlights the concerns of many cyclists in Reading. He believes the Low Traffic Neighbourhood concept, successfully implemented in Oxford, could be a game-changer. Tony Carr from the Reading Cycling Campaign identifies specific problem areas, such as the roundabout near the Thames Quarter, as key locations for cycle casualties.

The lack of continuous cycle routes is a recurring issue, according to Carr. This highlights the need for better infrastructure planning and implementation.

Council's Response

The council acknowledges the challenges and takes a multi-faceted approach. They conduct regular reviews, consider improvements, and introduce speed reduction schemes. Larger-scale projects, like the South Reading Bus Rapid Transit scheme, prioritize cyclist facilities. Additionally, they actively engage with cycling groups to address concerns and consult on future transport initiatives.

A Broader Perspective

This analysis prompts a deeper question: Are we doing enough to prioritize active travel and ensure the safety of cyclists? While investments and strategies are in place, the statistics paint a concerning picture. It's time to reevaluate our approach and find innovative solutions to make our roads safer for all.

In my opinion, this issue goes beyond statistics. It's about creating a culture of safety and respect on our roads. We need to encourage a shift in mindset, where cyclists are not seen as an inconvenience but as an integral part of our transportation ecosystem.

What do you think? Are we on the right track with our current strategies, or do we need a radical rethink?