Reds Reporter's Hilarious Reaction to Citi Field's Skyline Chili Egg Roll (2026)

Let's talk about a hilarious incident that took place at Citi Field, where the New York Mets decided to pay homage to their visiting team, the Cincinnati Reds, with a unique culinary creation: the Skyline Chili egg roll. This fusion of Cincinnati and Chinese cuisine was an ambitious idea, but as they say, the road to culinary hell is paved with good intentions.

The Experiment

The Reds' broadcasters, ever curious, tasked reporter Jim Day with the taste test. From the get-go, Day was skeptical, noting the grease factor. His initial reaction, an unenthusiastic "Umm," spoke volumes. Play-by-play announcer John Sadak picked up on this, and the stage was set for a hilarious on-air breakdown.

The Breakdown

Day, a trooper, continued his review despite the obvious discomfort. He even apologized to his mother for eating with his mouth full, a clear sign of the egg roll's impact. His verdict? "This is the lowest point of my career." A bold statement, especially considering the reporter's past experiences. Sadak and analyst Jeff Brantley couldn't contain their laughter, making the whole scene even more entertaining.

The Aftermath

Day's perseverance paid off with a full review, but at what cost? He described the experience as "below mid," a rating that speaks to the egg roll's lack of appeal. And to top it off, the Reds lost the game 4-2. Talk about a double whammy!

A Deeper Look

This incident raises questions about the intersection of sports, culture, and food. While the idea of merging Cincinnati chili with Chinese egg rolls is intriguing, the execution clearly left much to be desired. It's a reminder that sometimes, good ideas on paper don't always translate to reality.

From my perspective, it's a funny reminder that even in the world of sports, where we expect high-energy, positive experiences, there are moments of pure comedy. It's these unexpected twists that keep us engaged and remind us to appreciate the lighter side of life, even in the face of greasy egg rolls and disappointing game outcomes.