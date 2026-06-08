Reece Walsh Opens Up: Origin Omission, Billy Slater Call, and Broncos' Struggles | NRL News (2026)

Reece Walsh, the Broncos fullback, has opened up about his disappointment following a phone call from Billy Slater regarding his omission from the State of Origin team. Walsh, a young Queenslander, understands the high standards required to play for Queensland and acknowledges that his current form hasn't justified his selection. This candid admission showcases his maturity and self-awareness, which are essential qualities for any player aiming to excel in the NRL.

The 23-year-old Walsh, who is a realist, has been working hard to improve his performance and is determined to put in the necessary effort to earn a recall. He refutes the notion that his facial injuries, including a fractured eye socket, have impacted his confidence or affected his tackling technique. Instead, he attributes any issues to 'bad technique' and remains focused on his role within the team.

The Broncos' recent struggles, highlighted by star front rower Payne Haas' blunt assessment, have brought a sense of urgency to the team's dynamics. Walsh, however, sees these tough conversations as a sign of leadership and a healthy team environment. He believes that the team's ability to address challenges openly is a strength, and he emphasizes the importance of vulnerability and open communication within the team.

As the Broncos navigate their current challenges, Walsh's honesty and commitment to improvement are notable. His willingness to address his shortcomings and his focus on personal growth are qualities that will undoubtedly contribute to his success in the NRL. The team's all-black jersey for Mental Health Round serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the power of vulnerability in fostering meaningful connections.