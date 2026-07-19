Remembering Karen Huntsman: A Legacy of Compassion and Philanthropy at the University of Utah (2026)

The passing of Karen Haight Huntsman at the age of 88 has left a profound impact on the University of Utah and the broader community. Her life was a testament to compassion, generosity, and an unwavering belief in the power of healing and hope, as reflected in her remarkable legacy. Huntsman's journey began in San Diego, California, where she was born to future Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints apostle David B. Haight. Her arrival at the University of Utah in 1956 marked the start of a transformative path, as she became the 'chief operating officer of the noise and the chaos' within her family, according to her son, Jon M. Huntsman Jr. This dynamic duo, Karen and Jon, embodied a unique vision, equally committed to innovation, advancing research, patient care, and community strengthening. Together, they dedicated their lives to the noble cause of defeating cancer and addressing mental health issues, leaving an indelible mark on the University of Utah and beyond.

The Huntsmans' philanthropic endeavors are a cornerstone of their legacy. In 1988, they established a family foundation that has since grown exponentially, supporting cancer research, mental health treatment, and education. This foundation's impact is most evident in the $150 million donation made by the Huntsman family to establish the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, a testament to their commitment to improving mental health resources for students and employees. The couple's transformative work in cancer care is equally remarkable, with the $100 million donation in 1995 leading to the creation of the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This institute, a response to the disease that took both of Jon's parents, has become a beacon of hope and healing.

The personal connection to these causes is deeply moving. When both Jon and Karen faced their own cancer battles, the cause became even closer to their hearts. Jon's passing in 2018 and Karen's subsequent battle with ovarian cancer only underscore the family's dedication to their mission. Karen's leadership and generosity were instrumental in the establishment of the 12 Jon M. Huntsman Presidential Chairs, which continue to advance innovation and research. Her spirit, along with that of her husband, will forever be present at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, guiding and inspiring future generations.

The impact of the Huntsman family's work extends far beyond the University of Utah. The establishment of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the continued support of cancer research and treatment have left an indelible mark on the community. The family's legacy is a testament to the power of compassion, generosity, and an unwavering belief in the potential for healing and hope. As the University of Utah and the broader community reflect on the life and work of Karen Haight Huntsman, they are reminded of the profound impact that one family can have on the world, and the enduring legacy that can be left behind.