Remembering Lenny Hancock: The Man Behind the Props in 'Marshals' and More (2026)

When a TV show ends an episode with a dedication, it’s more than just a name on a screen—it’s a moment that invites us to pause and reflect. The season 1 finale of CBS’s Marshals did just that with its tribute to Leonard ‘Lenny’ E. Hancock Jr., the prop master who passed away in December 2025. But what makes this dedication particularly poignant is the way it highlights the often-unseen heroes behind the scenes of our favorite shows. Personally, I think it’s a reminder that television is as much about the people who craft it as it is about the stories we see on screen.

Lenny Hancock wasn’t just a prop master; he was a storyteller in his own right. In a behind-the-scenes video, he described his role as ‘all-encompassing,’ from police badges to firearms, ensuring every detail was accurate. What many people don’t realize is how critical this level of precision is to a show’s authenticity. For Marshals, a spin-off of Yellowstone, Hancock’s attention to detail helped ground the series in realism. The police vests, the belts—these weren’t just props; they were tools to immerse us in the world of the show. If you take a step back and think about it, his work was a bridge between fiction and reality, making the characters feel tangible and their stories believable.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how Hancock’s legacy extends far beyond Marshals. Before joining the show, he worked on over 100 episodes of SEAL Team, another series helmed by showrunner Spencer Hudnut. This collaboration wasn’t just professional—it was a partnership built on trust and shared vision. From my perspective, this speaks to the tight-knit nature of the TV industry, where relationships often span multiple projects and years. Hancock’s resume also includes major productions like CSI: NY, Transformers, and S.W.A.T., proving that his impact was both broad and deep.

One thing that immediately stands out is the outpouring of love from the Marshals cast. Comments from actors like Logan Marshall-Green and Arielle Kebbel aren’t just polite acknowledgments—they’re heartfelt tributes to a man who clearly left a mark on their lives. This raises a deeper question: How often do we consider the human connections behind the shows we binge-watch? Hancock’s dedication to his craft wasn’t just about props; it was about creating a space where actors could thrive. A detail that I find especially interesting is his Instagram post from two months before his death, where he expressed gratitude for his time on the show and excitement for its future. It’s a reminder that even in high-pressure industries, joy and passion can flourish.

What this really suggests is that the entertainment industry is a tapestry woven by countless individuals, each contributing their unique thread. Hancock’s story is a testament to the idea that every role, no matter how behind-the-scenes, is essential. Personally, I think his dedication serves as a call to appreciate the artistry that goes into every frame of television. It’s easy to focus on the stars, but the magic often lies in the hands of people like Lenny Hancock—quiet masters of their craft who make the impossible look effortless.

In a broader sense, this tribute also reflects a cultural shift in how we acknowledge the people who make our entertainment possible. Social media has given us a window into the lives of these creators, making their contributions more visible than ever. What many people don’t realize is that these dedications aren’t just about mourning loss; they’re about celebrating lives well-lived and work that endures.

As I reflect on Lenny Hancock’s legacy, I’m struck by the idea that his work will live on in the shows he helped shape. Every time we rewatch Marshals or SEAL Team, we’re experiencing a piece of his vision. From my perspective, that’s the ultimate tribute—not just a name on a screen, but a presence felt in every detail, every scene, and every story. If you take a step back and think about it, that’s the kind of legacy we should all aspire to leave behind.