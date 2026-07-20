Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar, leaves an indelible mark on the Middle East with his unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. His legacy is not just that of a regional statesman, but a steadfast ally of the Palestinian people, who physically broke the crippling siege on the Gaza Strip. This act of defiance against international isolation and regional apathy is a testament to his commitment to the Palestinian struggle. Personally, I find it fascinating that Sheikh Hamad's actions went beyond mere words; he took concrete steps to provide aid and support, even when it meant going against the grain of the status quo. What makes this particularly intriguing is the personal connection he had with the Palestinian struggle. According to Ahmed al-Sheikh, a senior journalist and Arab affairs commentator, Sheikh Hamad viewed the Palestinian struggle through a deeply personal lens. When former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon besieged Arafat's headquarters in Ramallah, the emir was profoundly pained, as if the attack was on Qatar itself. This emotional connection to the Palestinian cause is what drove him to take action. Sheikh Hamad's visit to Gaza in 2012 was a turning point. He bypassed the political isolation imposed on the enclave by Western powers and regional actors, leading to a massive official and popular reception. The head of Hamas's diaspora office, Khaled Meshaal, described the visit as a symbolic act of breaking the siege, announcing that "Jerusalem, Gaza and Palestine mourn him." Sheikh Hamad's commitment to the Palestinian cause predated the blockade on Gaza. In 1999, he became the first Gulf leader to visit the Palestinian territories since 1967, meeting with the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat during a critical political impasse. This stance put him frequently at odds with the regional consensus. During Israel's devastating 2008-2009 war on Gaza, deep divisions emerged among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members over how to respond to the crisis. Sheikh Hamad called for an emergency Arab summit in Doha, proposing a $250m reconstruction fund and a maritime corridor to bypass the blockade. He famously expressed his disappointment on live television about the lack of an Arab quorum for the emergency meeting. One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of Sheikh Hamad's financial pledges on Gaza's infrastructure. Qatar funded the rehabilitation of vital highways and the flagship Sheikh Hamad City in Khan Younis—a $58m public housing project with 53 modern apartment buildings for thousands of low-income families. Additionally, the Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics, which officially opened in April 2019, became the territory's premier facility for amputees and children with hearing impairments. However, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has systematically erased much of the infrastructure Qatar helped finance during Sheikh Hamad's leadership. Satellite imagery from May this year confirms that Hamad City and other areas in southern Gaza have been wiped from the map. The Sheikh Hamad Hospital managed to resume its vital services last December, despite suffering direct attacks, severe shortages and the broader collapse of Gaza's healthcare system. Operating the only CT scanner in northern Gaza, the hospital has even opened a new branch in the south to cope with a 225 percent increase in amputation cases. Sheikh Hamad Hospital's continued operations during the ongoing genocide in Gaza remain a tangible remnant of the late emir's unprecedented efforts in the besieged enclave. His support for Gaza will remain for generations to come. From my perspective, Sheikh Hamad's legacy is not just about the aid he provided, but the courage and conviction he demonstrated in standing up for what he believed in, even when it meant going against the tide. What many people don't realize is that Sheikh Hamad's actions were not just symbolic; they had a tangible impact on the lives of thousands of Palestinians. His commitment to the Palestinian cause and his personal connection to the struggle make him a unique and inspiring figure in the Middle East. If you take a step back and think about it, Sheikh Hamad's actions raise a deeper question: what can we do to support the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and justice? In my opinion, Sheikh Hamad's legacy is a call to action for all of us to stand up for what we believe in, even when it means going against the tide.