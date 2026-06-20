Review: Forza Horizon 6 (Xbox) - Playground Delivers Another Exceptional Open-World Racer (2026)

Forza Horizon 6 is a racing game that takes players on a journey to Japan, specifically Tokyo and its surrounding areas. It's the sixth installment in the popular Forza Horizon series, and it delivers an exceptional open-world racing experience. The game's map is the largest and most varied in the franchise's history, offering a diverse range of environments to explore. From the dense and bustling streets of downtown Tokyo to the quaint marshlands and mountainous regions, the map is a joy to navigate and provides a sense of pure joy to players. The game also introduces new features such as 'Treasure Cars' and 'Aftermarket Cars', which add to the overall experience and provide new ways to acquire vehicles within the environment itself.

One of the standout features of Forza Horizon 6 is its sense of place. The game does an excellent job of immersing players in the Japanese culture, with region-specific Mascots that players can drive around and crash into. The game's progression system is also well-designed, with two tracks: Horizon Festival and Discover Japan. The Horizon Festival track focuses on festival races and events, while the Discover Japan track is all about cruising around and finding things within the open world. The game's new campaign progression has a decent balance to it, and players will enjoy ticking things off on both tracks.

However, the game is not without its flaws. The standard Horizon Festival races and PR stunts are exactly the same as the last few games, and while the Discover Japan element adds new things like food deliveries, 1v1 street races, and co-operative day trips, they largely feel like re-skins of similar activities from past games. The game could have benefited from more new race types, particularly ones that take advantage of the Tokyo City area.

Despite these minor flaws, Forza Horizon 6 is a fun and rewarding game to play. The Japanese map is amazing and a joy to explore, and the location's visuals are off the charts. The game delivers what is easily the series' most complete experience to date, and players will have so much fun with this sixth iteration. The game will also continue to evolve over time as Playground Games keeps adding to it, making it a game that players will want to keep coming back to.

Review: Forza Horizon 6 (Xbox) - Playground Delivers Another Exceptional Open-World Racer (2026)
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