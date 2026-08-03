Revisiting 4 Underrated Pop Gems from 1985 | Rediscovering Lost Classics (2026)

In the realm of pop music, 1985 was a banner year, with numerous hits that still resonate today. Yet, amidst the classics that dominate the airwaves, there are some gems that have slipped through the cracks, forgotten by many. This article delves into four such songs, each a testament to the enduring appeal of 80s pop, and why they deserve a place in the spotlight once more.

ABC's "Be Near Me"

"Be Near Me" by ABC is a soulful synth-pop masterpiece that transcends time. Released in 1985, it soared up the charts, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Hot Dance Club Play chart. The song's colorful music video, a staple for MTV viewers, further solidified its place in pop culture history. What makes "Be Near Me" truly remarkable is its timeless quality. The synth-pop sound, with its dreamy melodies and soulful vocals, continues to captivate audiences, proving that some musical trends are indeed timeless.

Thompson Twins' "Lay Your Hands On Me"

"Lay Your Hands On Me" by Thompson Twins is a new wave anthem that encapsulates the essence of 1985 pop music. Peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100, it showcases the band's unique blend of catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Singer Tom Bailey's insight into the song's meaning is particularly intriguing. He explores the concept of group rituals, drawing a metaphorical connection between religious practices and the artist-audience relationship. This layered approach to songwriting adds depth to the song, making it a standout in the era's pop landscape.

Night Ranger's "Sentimental Street"

Hard rock found its place on the pop charts in 1985, and Night Ranger's "Sentimental Street" is a prime example. This iconic AOR tune from the album "7 Wishes" peaked at No. 8 on the pop chart, resonating deeply with listeners. The song's emotional depth and catchy hooks make it a standout track. Night Ranger's ability to blend hard rock with pop sensibilities created a sound that was both accessible and memorable, ensuring their place in the annals of 80s music.

Madonna's "Dress You Up"

While "Like A Virgin" may be Madonna's most iconic album, "Dress You Up" is a hidden gem that deserves recognition. Peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, it showcases Madonna's versatility as an artist. The song's danceable rhythm and catchy lyrics make it a standout track, even decades after its release. What's fascinating is how "Dress You Up" has evolved over time, becoming a staple in retro dance music playlists, proving that Madonna's impact on pop culture is truly enduring.

In conclusion, these four songs from 1985 are a testament to the diversity and innovation of pop music during that era. Each song has stood the test of time, proving that some musical trends are indeed timeless. As we revisit these forgotten hits, we're reminded of the power of music to transcend generations, leaving an indelible mark on our cultural landscape.