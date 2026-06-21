Revolutionizing Diabetes Treatment: A New Once-Daily Pill (2026)

Once-daily pill may change how diabetes is treated without injections

The conventional wisdom for those with type 2 diabetes is that normal blood sugar levels are no longer the target. Instead, the goal is to manage the condition, keeping blood sugar levels as close to normal as possible without completely eradicating the disease. A recent clinical trial has challenged this assumption, demonstrating that a new once-daily oral pill, orforglipron (sold as Foundayo), can significantly lower blood sugar levels, even into the range typically considered out of reach for diabetes management.

A pill, not injections

Orforglipron belongs to the GLP-1 family of drugs, which are known for their ability to calm appetite and steady blood sugar levels. However, unlike the weekly injections, orforglipron is administered as a once-a-day tablet. This makes it more convenient and flexible, as it can be taken at any time of day, without the need for a specific meal schedule.

One of the key advantages of orforglipron is its ease of use. Unlike oral semaglutide, which must be swallowed on an empty stomach, orforglipron can be taken with a small sip of water and does not require any restrictions on food intake for the following half hour.

Orforglipron is not a new drug; it has already been approved for weight loss. In a separate study, adults with obesity who took the top dose of orforglipron lost approximately 27 pounds (12.2 kilograms) in a year. The diabetes trial, led by Dr. Julio Rosenstock, aimed to compare orforglipron with oral semaglutide in managing type 2 diabetes.

The head-to-head trial, known as ACHIEVE-3, involved approximately 1,700 adults with type 2 diabetes who were not well-controlled by the standard first-line treatment, metformin. The trial was conducted across six countries and lasted for a year.

The results were impressive. Orforglipron outperformed oral semaglutide in both blood sugar control and weight loss. At the highest dose, orforglipron reduced the A1C (a measure of average blood sugar levels over the previous three months) by about 2.2 points, compared to 1.4 points for oral semaglutide. In terms of weight loss, those on the highest dose of orforglipron lost nearly 20 pounds (9 kilograms), while those on the highest dose of oral semaglutide lost about 11 pounds (5 kilograms).

The trial also revealed that a significant proportion of patients on the highest dose of orforglipron achieved near-normal blood sugar levels, which is a remarkable achievement in diabetes management. This was in stark contrast to oral semaglutide, where only about one in eight patients reached similar levels.

The effectiveness of orforglipron was further supported by two additional trials. One trial compared orforglipron with a common blood-sugar pill, and the other added orforglipron to insulin therapy. The results showed that orforglipron outperformed the rival pill in achieving tight blood-sugar targets, with nearly seven in ten patients on the higher doses reaching the desired levels, compared to about one in five on the rival pill. Additionally, adding orforglipron to insulin therapy led to a significant reduction in blood sugar levels, while the placebo group on insulin gained a little weight.

However, it's important to note that orforglipron is not without its side effects. The most common issues reported were gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, diarrhea, and occasional vomiting, which are similar to the side effects associated with the injectable GLP-1 drugs. These side effects led to a higher dropout rate in the orforglipron group, with almost one in ten people discontinuing the treatment due to these adverse effects.

The long-term effectiveness of orforglipron remains uncertain, as the current trials only cover a period of about a year. The comparison with the weekly injectable GLP-1 drugs, which are known for their strong blood sugar-lowering effects, is also yet to be determined.

Despite these considerations, the year-long data from the trial has significant implications. The once-a-day pill with no dietary restrictions has demonstrated superior blood sugar and weight control compared to the existing oral GLP-1 drugs, and it has shown this benefit across a diverse range of patients.

This has the potential to revolutionize diabetes management, making it more accessible and convenient for patients. If approved, orforglipron could become a first-line treatment in primary care, prescribed in the same way as blood-pressure tablets, without the need for injections or cold storage.

Lilly, the drugmaker, is confident in the potential of orforglipron and plans to file for U.S. approval for type 2 diabetes by the end of June 2026. If approved, a newly diagnosed patient's first prescription could be a tablet, rather than an injection.

The study, published in The Lancet, highlights the potential of orforglipron to transform diabetes treatment, offering a convenient and effective alternative to traditional injectable therapies. However, as with any new treatment, further research and clinical trials will be necessary to ensure its long-term safety and efficacy.