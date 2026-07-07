Reynaldo López Returns to Rotation as Braves Pitching Staff Shakes Up (2026)

The Braves are shaking things up, and it's all about the pitching staff. With a few key moves, they're aiming to bring stability and depth to their rotation and bullpen. Let's dive into the details and explore the implications of these strategic changes.

A Rotation Revival

Reynaldo López is back in the rotation, and it's a significant development. After a brief stint in the bullpen, López is set to start against the Giants on Friday. This marks his sixth start of the season and a chance to showcase his skills. López's return is particularly intriguing given his recent performance. In his last outing, he dominated the Brewers, allowing just one hit and one unearned run over three innings. His four-seam fastball averaged a impressive 95.3 mph, and if he can maintain this velocity, it could be a game-changer for the Braves.

The Braves are hoping that López can regain his previous form, which would be a welcome sight. Before undergoing shoulder surgery in 2025, López had a 1.99 ERA in 26 appearances (25 starts). However, this year's average velocity has been slightly lower at 94.2 mph. The question remains: can he get back to his pre-surgery glory? Only time will tell, but it's an exciting prospect for the team.

Bullpen Boost

The Braves have also bolstered their bullpen with the addition of Tyler Kinley and Ian Hamilton. Kinley, a right-handed reliever, has been activated from the injured list and has a solid 3.18 ERA in 31 appearances this year. Last season, he dominated with a 0.72 ERA in 24 appearances for Atlanta. Hamilton, with a 3.75 ERA in 126 career appearances, adds another layer of depth to the bullpen. These moves strengthen the Braves' ability to manage high-leverage situations and provide much-needed stability to their relief pitching.

Managing the Rotation

Manager Walt Weiss acknowledged the importance of protecting the team's arms, especially during a challenging period. The Braves have faced a 3-9 skid, and Carrasco, a veteran pitcher, has struggled in high-leverage situations. The team's decision to option Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett and designate Carrasco for assignment highlights their commitment to managing the rotation and bullpen effectively. These moves are strategic, ensuring the team's long-term success and player development.

Looking Ahead

As López returns to the rotation, the Braves are taking a calculated risk. If he can regain his previous form, it will provide much-needed stability. The bullpen, with Kinley and Hamilton, is now deeper and more reliable. These changes demonstrate the Braves' proactive approach to managing their pitching staff and adapting to the challenges of the season. It's a fascinating strategy, and only time will tell if it pays off.

In my opinion, the Braves' moves are a calculated effort to optimize their pitching staff. López's return to the rotation is a high-risk, high-reward decision, and the bullpen additions provide insurance. As a fan, I'm intrigued to see how these changes impact the team's performance and whether they can turn their fortunes around. It's a testament to the team's resilience and strategic thinking.