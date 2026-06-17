Richmond Tigers Debutant Kye Annand Headlines Lineup for Lions Clash | AFL Round 14 Preview (2026)

The Richmond Tigers are gearing up for their upcoming clash with the Brisbane Lions, with a few strategic changes to their lineup. The most notable addition is the highly anticipated debut of Kye Annand, a mid-season draftee who has quickly made an impact at the Swinburne Centre. Annand, selected with the second pick in the 2026 Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, brings a wealth of experience from his time as a key defender in Geelong's VFL program. Standing at an impressive 200cm, his full-time defensive role is a strategic move that could significantly impact the team's performance.

Annand's inclusion is just one of three changes made to the team. Maurice Rioli and Tom Brown return to the lineup after successfully recovering from their respective injuries, replacing Jack Ross (concussion), Luke Trainor (hip soreness), and Noah Roberts-Thomson (omitted). This strategic rotation showcases the team's commitment to adaptability and resilience.

The backline will feature a strong defensive unit with Nathan Broad, Ben Miller, Brown, Nick Vlastuin, Jayden Short, and Sam Banks. The centreline is bolstered by Patrick Retschko, Tim Taranto, and James Trezise, while Noah Balta takes the ruck spot, supported by Dion Prestia and Sam Cumming. The forward line is a dynamic force with Tyler Sonsie, Seth Campbell, Steely Green, Liam Fawcett, Mykelti Lefau, and Jasper Alger.

The interchange roles are a strategic mix of experience and youth, with Oliver Hayes-Brown, Annand, Sam Grlj, Jacob Hopper, and Rioli contributing to the team's depth. The emergencies, Kaleb Smith, Samson Ryan, and Roberts-Thomson, provide a safety net for any potential injuries.

This match against Brisbane, supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, is a significant opportunity for the Tigers to showcase their improved lineup. The team's ability to adapt and make strategic changes will be crucial in their quest for victory. As the game unfolds, fans can expect an exciting display of skill and strategy, with the Tigers aiming to solidify their position in the league.

In my opinion, the inclusion of Kye Annand is a bold move that could pay dividends. His defensive prowess and experience will undoubtedly strengthen the team's backline. Additionally, the return of Rioli and Brown adds a layer of stability and experience to the lineup. The strategic rotation and the team's overall depth make this a well-prepared and adaptable side, ready to take on the challenges of the AFL.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the team's ability to adapt and make strategic changes. The inclusion of Annand, a mid-season draftee, showcases the club's commitment to developing young talent. The strategic rotation and the overall depth of the team provide a strong foundation for success. As the season progresses, the Tigers will look to build on their improved form and make a strong push for the finals.

In my view, the Tigers' upcoming game against the Lions is a must-watch. The strategic changes and the team's overall depth make this a highly competitive match. The inclusion of Annand and the return of Rioli and Brown add an extra layer of intrigue, making it a game that could have a significant impact on the team's season.