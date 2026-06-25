Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 4 Review: Owen Wilson's Hilarious Performance (2026)

In the world of animated sitcoms, where the line between wacky and wonderful is often blurred, Rick and Morty has consistently proven its mettle as a master of the absurd. Season 9, Episode 4, titled "A Ricker Runs Through It," is a testament to this, offering a delightful blend of clever writing, exceptional voice acting, and a narrative that steadily escalates in strangeness. What makes this episode particularly fascinating is how it leverages the talents of its guest star, Owen Wilson, to inject a fresh and charming energy into the series. From the get-go, the episode is a riot, with Rick and Morty's dynamic providing the initial spark. Ian Cardoni's portrayal of Rick as an extra-drunk, petulant genius is a hoot, and Harry Belden's Morty, caught in the crossfire of Rick's latest tantrum, is equally entertaining. But the real magic happens when Reese, voiced by Owen Wilson, enters the scene. What makes Wilson's performance so compelling is his ability to embody the character's folksy charm and light southern drawl, making Reese an instantly likable presence. The episode's strength lies in its ability to build upon this initial charm, gradually revealing the character's true nature as a human password manager created by Rick. This twist, while amusing, is just the beginning of the episode's escalating strangeness. The writers, Jax Ball and Albro Lundy, skillfully maintain the momentum, introducing one bizarre development after another. From Rick's infinite vodka source, achieved by enslaving hog workers, to the unexpected hog uprising sparked by Reese's escape, the episode is a whirlwind of absurdity. However, it's Jerry, voiced by Chris Parnell, who truly steals the show. Parnell's loopy, possessed voice adds a layer of hilarity to the episode, making Jerry's unwitting role as a host for a gas cloud-based service technician a highlight. What many people don't realize is that this episode is a testament to the series' ability to balance its bizarre premise with the talents of its voice cast. Owen Wilson's Reese is a prime example of how a well-crafted guest role can enhance the overall experience, while Chris Parnell's Jerry adds a layer of unexpected humor. In my opinion, "A Ricker Runs Through It" is a strong showing for Season 9, offering a fresh and engaging take on the series' signature brand of absurdity. It's an episode that steadily builds on its premise, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of Rick and Morty. From the initial feud between Rick and Morty to the eventual hog uprising, the episode is a masterclass in escalating strangeness. What makes this episode particularly compelling is how it seamlessly blends humor with a deeper exploration of the characters' motivations and the consequences of their actions. It raises a deeper question about the nature of creation and the unintended consequences that can arise from even the most well-intentioned endeavors. In my view, this episode is a shining example of how Rick and Morty continues to evolve, offering a fresh and engaging experience with each new season. It's a show that never fails to surprise, and "A Ricker Runs Through It" is no exception. Personally, I think this episode is a must-watch for fans of the series, as it showcases the show's ability to blend absurdity with heart, humor, and a touch of philosophical depth. It's a testament to the series' enduring appeal and its ability to keep audiences engaged and entertained, even as it pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the world of animated sitcoms.