Ride or Die Review: Hannah Waddingham & Octavia Spencer's Unexpectedly Great Spy Comedy (2026)

Let's dive into the world of espionage and comedy with a fresh take on the spy genre.

Unraveling the Ride or Die Mystery

At first glance, Ride or Die might seem like your typical spy thriller, but it's the unexpected twist of best friends, Judith and Debbie, that sets the tone for a unique adventure. With an all-star cast led by Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, this series promises a fun ride through the world of international espionage.

A Believable 'Womance'

What makes Ride or Die stand out is the genuine and entertaining relationship between the leads. The dynamic between Waddingham and Spencer's characters is a refreshing take on friendship, offering a platonic bond that feels more authentic than any romantic subplot could have achieved. It's a testament to the actors' chemistry and the writers' ability to craft a believable and engaging dynamic.

Thrust into a Killer's World

The premise of an unsuspecting friend being dragged into the dangerous world of assassins is a classic spy trope, but Ride or Die executes it with a blend of comedy and drama. The series introduces a diverse cast of characters, each with their own role in Judith's world, from her handler to her tech expert and even her daughter. The story unfolds like a complex web, connecting Debbie's life with Judith's past, and it's this intricate network that keeps viewers engaged.

Beyond the Age Barrier

Centering an action-packed series around women in their early fifties is a bold move, but the talent of Waddingham and Spencer makes it a success. Waddingham brings a physicality to her role, showcasing a side of her acting range that hasn't been fully explored before. Spencer, too, gets to shine as a smart and underestimated attorney, adding depth to the story. The age of the leads adds a layer of maturity and experience, making their journey all the more intriguing.

Familiar Story, Fresh Pairing

While the story itself may follow a formulaic path, it's the unexpected pairing of Waddingham and Spencer that elevates Ride or Die. The writers and directors play with spy genre conventions, offering a twist on the typical spy formula. The series manages to keep the audience engaged despite its predictable twists, thanks to the solid direction and well-choreographed action sequences.

A Summer Binge Worthy of an Action Star

Ride or Die is a perfect summer binge, offering a decent amount of action and a fresh take on the espionage genre. With Waddingham's impressive stunt work and the potential for more diverse representation in the spy world, this series could be a launching pad for her action star career. It's a welcome change from the typical male-dominated spy fare, and one that audiences of all demographics can enjoy.

Final Thoughts

Ride or Die is a fun, lighthearted spy comedy that delivers on its promise of an entertaining ride. With a solid cast and an unexpected friendship at its core, it's a series that will keep you engaged and leave you wanting more. So, buckle up and get ready for a wild adventure with Judith and Debbie!