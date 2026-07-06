Rina Akowala's Vibrant Journey: An Abstract Exploration of Global Landscapes (2026)

The Evanston Art Center (EAC) is gearing up for an exciting exhibition, Rina Akowala|Ode to Color, which promises to be a vibrant and captivating showcase of artistic talent. This highly anticipated event will run from June 27 to July 29, with a special opening reception on June 28, from 1 to 4 p.m., offering a unique opportunity for the public to engage with the artist and her work.

The exhibition features the captivating artwork of Rina Akowala, a Chicago-based Indian-born artist whose work is a testament to the power of travel and its impact on the human experience. Akowala's unique style involves translating her global adventures into stunning abstract landscapes, using a diverse range of mediums, including oils, inks, mixed media, and acrylics. Her creations capture the essence of various locations, from the picturesque countryside of Europe to the majestic waterfalls of South America, and even the serene farmlands of Iowa and the vibrant landscapes of the Indian subcontinent.

What sets Akowala's work apart is her innovative blend of spiritual iconography and natural scenery. She incorporates ethereal representations of Lord Ganesha, the revered Indian Hindu God of wisdom and new beginnings, into her paintings. These pieces are not just visually stunning but also carry a deeper meaning, reflecting Ganesha's invocation at the start of new ventures. This fusion of spiritual and natural elements adds a layer of depth and symbolism to her artwork, making it truly unique and thought-provoking.

The exhibition will be displayed in the Second Floor Atrium Gallery of the EAC, providing visitors with an immersive experience. The opening reception is free and open to the public, allowing everyone to appreciate the beauty and creativity of Akowala's work. This event is partially funded by the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency, and the EAC's general membership, showcasing the organization's commitment to supporting the arts.

The Evanston Art Center, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to fostering a deep appreciation for the arts among diverse audiences. Through its extensive and innovative instruction in various artistic disciplines, the center offers a rich and engaging experience for all. The EAC's mission is to make the arts accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and this exhibition is a testament to that commitment.

For those eager to learn more about the exhibition, the EAC provides a wealth of information on its website, www.evanstonartcenter.org. Visitors can also reach out to Emma Rose Gudewicz, the Director of Development & Exhibitions, at (847) 475-5300 or via email at egudewicz@evanstonartcenter.org for further details. The EAC invites everyone to join them in celebrating the beauty of art and the power of expression through this extraordinary exhibition.