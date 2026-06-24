Road Work Ahead: How to Navigate Traffic Near Deaconess Gateway Campus (2026)

Roadwork is set to disrupt traffic flow near the Deaconess Gateway Campus, with lane closures and turn restrictions on State Road 66 and Epworth Road. This construction is expected to last around two to three weeks, causing potential delays for patients heading to appointments at the campus. Deaconess officials advise allowing extra travel time, as traffic congestion and slower speeds are anticipated in the area, particularly near Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road. The impact of these roadworks extends beyond the campus, affecting the broader community and highlighting the challenges of managing infrastructure projects in densely populated areas. This development underscores the need for careful planning and communication to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of all road users during construction periods.

Road Work Ahead: How to Navigate Traffic Near Deaconess Gateway Campus (2026)
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