Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese's Underrated 'Mafioso' Movie: A Potential Remake? (2026)

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, two of the most influential figures in cinema, have a history of collaboration and a shared appreciation for Italian cinema. In a recent interview, De Niro mentioned a film that he and Scorsese had considered remaking: Alberto Lattuada's 'Mafioso'. This 1960s crime thriller, a dark mafia comedy, is a hidden gem that deserves more recognition. The film explores the complexities of class and cultural disparity through a unique blend of humor and drama, set across Milan, Sicily, and New York. It follows Nino Badalamenti, a factory foreman in Milan, who visits his childhood village in Sicily, introducing his wife, Marta, to his family. This journey becomes a clash of cultures and a test of Nino's moral compass as he becomes entangled with the local mafia. The film's director, Lattuada, employs abrupt tonal shifts to create an engaging narrative, showcasing the challenges of navigating tradition and modernity in a changing world. A potential remake with Scorsese and De Niro's involvement could offer a contemporary take on Italian identity, highlighting the contrast between Milan and Sicily. Despite the potential for a powerful cinematic experience, the original 'Mafioso' remains underappreciated, making it a must-watch for fans of Italian cinema and crime thrillers alike.