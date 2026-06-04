Robert Fripp's Corpse Paint & Toyah Sing KISS! | Sunday Lunch REACTION (2026)

The dynamic duo of Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox has once again graced us with their unique brand of entertainment in the latest installment of their web series, 'Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch'. This eccentric couple never fails to captivate, and their recent performance of 'Rock and Roll All Nite' is no exception.

What makes this episode particularly intriguing is Robert's bold choice of makeup. He dons corpse paint, a stark contrast to his usual demeanor, and takes on a rare lead vocal role. It's as if he's embracing a new persona, adding a layer of theatricality to their already captivating dynamic. Personally, I find this transformation fascinating, as it showcases Fripp's willingness to experiment and have fun with his image, something not often seen in musicians of his caliber.

But the surprises don't end there. The couple's playful banter and on-screen chemistry are on full display, with Fripp's closing remark being a tongue-in-cheek reminder of their enduring energy. This web series has become a delightful window into their world, offering fans a unique blend of music and humor.

In other news, King Crimson fans have much to look forward to with the upcoming release of two live albums. 'Penn State University 1974' and '2014 NYC' will offer listeners a chance to relive the band's iconic performances, showcasing their enduring legacy. It's a testament to the band's continued relevance and influence in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Toyah's relentless touring schedule is a testament to her enduring popularity. Her 'Songs and Stories' tour is a celebration of her iconic post-punk era, and the announcement of the 'Rebel With A Cause: Songs & Stories' tour for 2027 is a clear indication of her unwavering dedication to her craft. What many people don't realize is the sheer stamina and passion required to sustain such a demanding schedule. It's a testament to Toyah's enduring spirit and her commitment to connecting with her fans.

In conclusion, this latest episode of 'Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch' is a delightful reminder of the couple's ability to entertain and surprise. From Robert's unexpected makeup choice to their playful on-screen banter, they continue to captivate audiences. Coupled with the upcoming King Crimson live releases and Toyah's extensive touring plans, there's much to celebrate for music enthusiasts. It's a testament to the enduring power of music and the artists who continue to push boundaries, ensuring that the show, indeed, goes on.