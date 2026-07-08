Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham Revolution: 17 Players in Pre-Season Training (2026)

The De Zerbi Revolution: Tottenham’s Summer of Transformation

There’s something electric in the air at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and it’s not just the buzz of pre-season training. Roberto De Zerbi, the Italian tactician who stepped into the hot seat with just seven games left last season, is finally getting his hands on the squad he’s been dreaming of. With 17 players set to report for duty on July 1, this isn’t just another pre-season—it’s the beginning of a revolution.

A Fresh Start for a Troubled Club



Let’s be clear: Tottenham has been a club in crisis. Last season’s relegation battle was a wake-up call, and De Zerbi’s arrival felt more like a firefighting mission than a long-term project. But now, with the pressure off and survival secured, he has the luxury of time—something he didn’t have when he first took charge. Personally, I think this is where the real De Zerbi era begins. What makes this particularly fascinating is how he’ll balance the club’s need for immediate results with his vision for a sustainable, philosophy-driven team.

The Squad: A Mix of Promise and Uncertainty



One thing that immediately stands out is the eclectic mix of players De Zerbi has at his disposal. On one hand, you have established stars like James Maddison and Conor Gallagher, who could thrive under his system. On the other, there are young talents like Archie Gray and Will Lankshear, eager to prove themselves. Richarlison, with just a year left on his contract, is in a make-or-break moment—a detail that I find especially interesting, as it could either reignite his career or mark the end of his time in North London.

But here’s the kicker: the midfield is a mess. With key players like Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr away on international duty, and Yves Bissouma’s contract up in the air, there’s a gaping hole in the center of the park. If you take a step back and think about it, this could be De Zerbi’s biggest challenge—or his greatest opportunity. If he can secure signings like Sandro Tonali, it could transform the team’s fortunes. What this really suggests is that Tottenham’s success this season hinges on how quickly they address this midfield crisis.

The Philosophy: Beyond Survival



De Zerbi’s philosophy is no secret—he’s a manager who demands character, courage, and a relentless attacking mindset. But what many people don’t realize is how much of a cultural shift this requires. Tottenham has been a club defined by inconsistency and a lack of identity in recent years. De Zerbi’s task isn’t just to win games; it’s to rebuild the club’s DNA. From my perspective, this is where the real work begins. His comments after securing survival—about learning from the experience and building a stronger mentality—weren’t just platitudes. They were a roadmap.

The Future: A Season of Possibilities



So, what does this all mean for Tottenham’s future? In my opinion, this season is a crossroads. If De Zerbi can instill his principles and address the squad’s weaknesses, we could see a Tottenham side that’s not just competitive but exciting. But there’s also the risk of another season of struggle if the pieces don’t fall into place. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for both triumph and disaster—a true test of De Zerbi’s managerial mettle.

Final Thoughts



As I reflect on Tottenham’s summer, one thing is clear: this is Roberto De Zerbi’s moment. He’s no longer just a survival specialist; he’s the architect of a new era. Whether he succeeds or fails, this season will define his legacy at the club. Personally, I’m rooting for him—not just because he’s a fascinating tactician, but because Tottenham desperately needs a leader who can bring clarity and ambition back to the club. This raises a deeper question: can De Zerbi turn Tottenham into a team that not only survives but thrives? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—it’s going to be one hell of a ride.