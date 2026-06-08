Romanian City Hit by Drone: Residents Share Fears (2026)

The recent incident involving a Russian drone straying into Romanian airspace and being shot down by a Romanian fighter jet has sparked fears among residents of the city of Galati. This event highlights the escalating tensions and risks associated with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the latter's frequent use of attack drones targeting Ukrainian ports on the Danube River.

The drone, identified as a Geran-2 or Shahed model, was used to target Ukrainian ports, which are crucial for grain exports. This incident marks a significant escalation in the conflict's impact on Romania, a NATO and EU member, as it is the most serious incident of its kind since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Romanian President Nicosur Dan confirmed the drone's origin, citing similarities with another drone that had previously failed to explode.

The incident has raised concerns among Romanian officials, who have called Russia's conduct 'reckless' and blamed Moscow's war of aggression. While there have been no accusations of a deliberate attack on Romania, the government considered invoking Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which would have triggered an emergency meeting. However, this idea was rejected to prevent panic. Instead, Romania has taken diplomatic measures, such as shutting down a Russian consulate and threatening to expel the Russian ambassador.

The incident has also prompted Romania to call for faster action from NATO in transferring more military equipment to its eastern border. The country is already acquiring and developing drones in cooperation with Ukrainian companies. The EU is also working on new sanctions against Russia, but the risk of the war escalating and expanding has never been greater, as evidenced by the vulnerability felt by residents in Galati.

One resident, Adrian, expressed his fear and frustration, stating that no one feels safe now. He blamed Russia and its president for the incident, but also questioned the effectiveness of sanctions. This sentiment reflects the broader concern among the population, who are experiencing the direct impact of the conflict on their daily lives and sense of security.

Romanian City Hit by Drone: Residents Share Fears (2026)
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