Ronnie Wood: From Faces to Stones - The Wick, Richmond, and the Birth of a Classic (2026)

The story of Ronnie Wood's involvement in the creation of a classic Rolling Stones song is a fascinating one, and it highlights the interconnectedness of the music industry in the 1970s. Wood, already a seasoned musician with the Faces, found himself at the center of a musical hub in his London home, The Wick. This period of his life was characterized by a constant flow of famous and not-so-famous musicians, creating an environment ripe for collaboration and creativity.

In 1974, Wood was still with the Faces when he recorded his debut solo album, I've Got My Own Album To Do, at The Wick. This project was a star-studded affair, featuring guest appearances from the likes of George Harrison, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Rod Stewart, and Ian McLagan. It was during this time that Wood also became involved in the creation of the Stones' song 'It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It).'

Wood recalls a memorable evening where he and Mick Jagger worked out the song's basic structure at The Wick. They were joined by David Bowie and Willie Weeks, with Kenney Jones adding the final touches on drums. This basic rhythm track, recorded at Wood's home, became the foundation for the final version of the song, which was eventually released as the title track of the Stones' 12th studio album in 1974. Interestingly, despite Wood's significant contribution to the song's creation, it was credited to Jagger and Richards alone.

The story of 'It's Only Rock 'n Roll' is a testament to the collaborative nature of the music industry in the 1970s. Wood's role in the song's creation showcases how a musician's home can become a hub for creativity and innovation. It also highlights the importance of the studio as a space for experimentation and collaboration, where artists can come together to create something truly special.

Wood's transition from the Faces to the Rolling Stones in 1976 further emphasizes the impact of this period in his life. His move to the Stones was seamless, given his previous connections with the band members. This period marked the beginning of a long and successful journey with the Stones, which has seen him become an integral part of one of the world's most iconic rock bands.

In conclusion, the story of Ronnie Wood's involvement in the creation of 'It's Only Rock 'n Roll' is a fascinating one, offering a glimpse into the collaborative and creative nature of the music industry in the 1970s. It also highlights the importance of the studio as a space for experimentation and the potential for a musician's home to become a hub for musical innovation.