Rory McIlroy on US Open 2026 at Shinnecock Hills and PGA Tour Schedule Changes (2026)

The US Open at Shinnecock Hills is set to be a thrilling event, but it's not without its controversies. In my opinion, the key to this tournament lies in the delicate balance between challenging conditions and maintaining fairness for all players.

The Challenge of Shinnecock

Shinnecock Hills has a reputation for being a tough test, and Rory McIlroy, a six-time major winner, knows this all too well. His experience in 2018, where a first-round 80 led to a missed cut, highlights the course's ability to humble even the greatest players. Despite this, McIlroy still considers Shinnecock to be the ultimate championship challenge in the US.

What makes this course particularly fascinating is its ability to demand patience and precision from players. The greens, while large, have small target areas, and McIlroy believes in playing conservatively, accepting that sometimes a 30-foot putt is a success.

Weathering the Storm

The weather plays a crucial role at Shinnecock, and this year's US Open is expected to be no exception. With heavy winds forecast, the organizers must tread carefully to ensure the course doesn't become unplayable.

McIlroy's advice is to be cautious with the greens, especially if the wind picks up. He suggests that watering the greens between groups on Thursday and Friday could be a sensible move to maintain fairness. It's a delicate balance, and the USGA must walk a fine line between challenging the players and ensuring the integrity of the tournament.

A Lesson from the Past

The USGA has learned from its mistakes in the past. In 2004, Tiger Woods criticized the setup, saying the USGA had lost control. This led to a reevaluation of their approach, and the USGA has since admitted to making errors.

What many people don't realize is that these controversies can actually make the US Open more exciting. It adds an element of unpredictability and showcases the skill and adaptability of the players.

PGA Tour's Future

Beyond the US Open, McIlroy has some interesting insights into the future of the PGA Tour. With proposed changes on the horizon, including promotion and relegation systems, McIlroy believes that the tour's previous structure was solid.

The emergence of LIV Golf, with its high prize funds and small fields, created a 'false economy' that forced the PGA Tour to adapt. Now, with LIV's threat seemingly diminished, McIlroy suggests that the PGA Tour might return to its former ways, which worked well for retaining talent and supporting top players.

A New Era

As we look towards the US Open and beyond, it's clear that golf is entering a new era. The sport is evolving, and with it, the strategies and challenges for players and organizers alike. It's an exciting time, and I, for one, can't wait to see how it all unfolds.