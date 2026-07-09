Rotten Stench in Southeast Calgary: City Identifies 'Garbage Juice' Source (2026)

In the heart of Calgary, a peculiar and persistent issue has been plaguing residents for years: a putrid, 'rotten grass' smell that seems to emanate from the Shepard Landfill. This isn't just any ordinary landfill; it's a complex system that includes a composting facility, biosolids lagoons, and a leachate system designed to protect groundwater. But what makes this story truly fascinating is the intricate interplay between technology, human perception, and the unexpected sources of pollution. Personally, I think this case highlights the often-overlooked impact of waste management on our daily lives and the challenges of detecting and addressing environmental issues.

The Smell of Waste

The 'garbage juice' that the leachate system collects is a natural byproduct of decomposing waste. As Sharon Howland, the leader of program management for the city's waste and recycling services, explains, it's essentially the liquid that seeps through the garbage and food waste in our carts. However, what many people don't realize is that this 'garbage juice' can also be a source of air pollution. Gases escape through access points created during the landfill's construction, creating a literal 'burping' effect that releases these noxious gases into the air.

The Science of Smell

The challenge of detecting and addressing this issue is compounded by the complex nature of human smell perception. Odour is highly subjective, and what one person finds offensive might be barely noticeable to another. This makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact source of the smell and to determine the most effective solutions. As Howland notes, 'Odour is very complex.' What might be a nuisance for one person might not bother another.

The Monitoring System

To tackle this problem, the city implemented a sophisticated monitoring system. Over 100 sampling stations measured compounds in the air, combined with weather data, wind direction, and resident feedback through the 311 system. This triangulation approach allowed the city to identify the leachate system as a significant contributor to the smell. By sealing off the access points where gases were escaping, the city took a crucial step towards mitigating the issue.

The Human Factor

The human element in this story is crucial. Residents like John Lee, who has lived in the area for 11 years, have been instrumental in bringing attention to the problem. Their feedback and willingness to work with the city have been instrumental in finding solutions. This highlights the importance of community engagement in environmental issues and the power of individual voices in driving change.

Looking Ahead

As the summer months approach, the city will be able to assess the effectiveness of its actions. August and September are historically the months with the most odour complaints, due to heat and stagnant air. The success of the monitoring system and the sealing of access points will be crucial in determining the future of this issue. The city plans to expand its monitoring system to detect other problematic odours in the area, underscoring the ongoing commitment to addressing this complex problem.

The Broader Perspective

This case raises deeper questions about the impact of waste management on our environment and our daily lives. It highlights the need for innovative solutions to address the challenges of waste disposal and the importance of community engagement in environmental issues. It also underscores the complexity of human perception and the need for a nuanced approach to addressing environmental problems. In my opinion, this story is a powerful reminder of the interconnectedness of our actions and their impact on the world around us.