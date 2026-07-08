Russia's economy is in a precarious state, with the country's oil empire under pressure due to the ongoing war with Ukraine. The Ukrainian attacks on Russian fossil fuel infrastructure have led to a series of consequences, including long lines at gas stations and a 20-year high in gasoline prices. This situation has prompted President Vladimir Putin to acknowledge the problem, as the impact is felt by the average Russian. The Russian economy, heavily reliant on the oil sector, is facing challenges due to the monopolization of the market and the lack of distribution networks. The situation is particularly dire in regions with shortages, where private citizens are banned from purchasing gasoline, and the price growth is slow. This crisis has led to comparisons with the Soviet Union, but the economic systems are vastly different. The Russian government is spending a significant amount of money to prop up the military and the war effort, and the economy is struggling to adjust to the sanctions and the physical damage caused by the Ukrainian strikes. The relationship with China is growing stronger, and Russia may become dependent on Chinese technology and circumvention of sanctions. However, the Russian economy is not on the brink of collapse, and the war can continue for a long time, but the price will increase. The options for Putin to get the economy out of the doldrums are limited, and the only way to revitalize the economy is to end the war. The future of Russia's economy remains uncertain, but the country is facing significant challenges in the short term.
Russia's oil empire under pressure (2026)
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