Rustic Charm Meets Modern Cool: A Farmhouse Makeover in Ibiza's Morna Valley (2026)

The farmhouse on Ibiza, nestled in the lush Morna Valley, is a testament to the seamless fusion of rustic charm and contemporary cool. This project, a collaboration between the owner and renowned London-based interior designer Joanna Plant, showcases the power of trust and a shared vision. Plant's expertise and the owner's unique perspective resulted in a stunning transformation of a once-run-down finca into a year-round retreat.

The design process was a collaborative effort, involving local architect Rolf Blakstad, builder Juan Wijnbergen, and project manager Rob Castillo. The owner's desire for a house that felt rooted in the landscape led to the use of traditional Ibicencan materials, such as ancient doors and old stone, sourced from local merchants. The drystone walls, hand-painted with masking tape, give the impression of a house that has been rebuilt and mended over centuries.

Plant's interior design choices reflect a similar blend of old and new. The entrance hall, with its reclaimed stone floor and roughly rendered ochre walls, sets a relaxed and cool tone. Antique sheet music and stone lamps complement the sideboard from Maison Artefact, creating a monastic spareness. The kitchen showcases a rustic table from Maison Artefact, Arne Jacobsen chairs, and African 'Binga' baskets by Nushka, adding a touch of pattern and texture.

The sitting room features 'proper English country house furniture', including a camel-back sofa from Dean Antiques and Howard-style armchairs. The use of linen and soft patterns, such as Penny Morrison's 'Rama' linen, creates a cozy atmosphere. An Aga and fireplace add warmth to the space, making it ideal for damp winters.

The main bedroom is a haven of antique textiles, with a 19th-century crewel tapestry from Rajasthan hanging behind a wrought-iron four-poster. The double doors are framed with double curtains in an embroidered Chelsea Textiles fabric, adding a touch of elegance. The dressing area in another bedroom is divided from the bed with a curtain in a French fabric sourced from Katharine Pole.

This farmhouse is a testament to the art of unifying different elements, from buildings to furniture and fabrics. It is a result of a collaborative effort, where trust and a shared vision led to a stunning retreat that feels genuinely part of the landscape. Plant's expertise and the owner's unique perspective have created a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, a true masterpiece of interior design.