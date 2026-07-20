Ryad Merhy's Epic Comeback: WBC Bridgerweight Champion (2026)

Ryad Merhy's WBC Bridgerweight Title Win: A Rematch and a Triumph

In a highly anticipated rematch, Belgian boxer Ryad Merhy emerged victorious over South African Kevin Lerena, claiming the WBC Bridgerweight title in his homeland. The fight, a re-match of their previous encounter three years ago, saw Merhy's strategic prowess and relentless determination shine through.

The opening rounds were a study in caution, with both fighters feeling each other out. Merhy, known for his powerful left hook, waited for the right moment to strike. And in the third round, he found it. With a swift and precise punch, Merhy connected with Lerena, sending him reeling. However, Lerena's experience and quick thinking allowed him to recover, and the match continued with Lerena gaining an edge through his southpaw jab.

As the fight progressed, Merhy's resilience and crowd-pleasing style became evident. He showcased his ability to adapt and respond to Lerena's challenges. The eighth round was a highlight, with Merhy's energetic performance pumping up the crowd and himself. Lerena, listening to his corner's instructions, landed some significant blows in the eleventh round, but Merhy's determination was unwavering.

The turning point came in the twelfth round. Merhy, sensing Lerena's fatigue, unleashed a flurry of punches, capitalizing on his opponent's waning energy. The final bell sounded, and the judges' scores were announced: 116-112, 117-111, and 115-113, all in favor of Merhy. This victory marks Merhy's ascent to the pinnacle of the boxing world, adding another world championship to his impressive record.

Merhy's win is a testament to his skill, strategy, and unwavering focus. It also highlights the importance of adaptability in boxing, where the ability to adjust to an opponent's style and capitalize on their weaknesses can make all the difference. As Merhy continues his journey, fans can expect more thrilling performances and a continued rise through the ranks of the boxing world.

In my opinion, this fight showcased the beauty of strategic boxing. Merhy's ability to read Lerena's style and exploit his weaknesses is a skill that not many boxers possess. It's a reminder that in the world of boxing, adaptability and a deep understanding of one's craft are the keys to success. As for Lerena, this loss serves as a learning experience, and with continued growth, he will undoubtedly emerge as a formidable force once again.