Ryan Lochte Praises Enhanced Games: A Game-Changer for Swimmers' Finances (2026)

Ryan Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist, has thrown his weight behind the Enhanced Games, a new sporting event that has sparked debate in the world of competitive swimming. In an interview, Lochte expressed his enthusiasm for the event, particularly its potential to provide financial stability for athletes. He believes that the Enhanced Games could be a game-changer for swimmers, offering life-changing financial rewards that traditional Olympic competitions often fail to provide.

Lochte's perspective is particularly interesting given his own experiences in the sport. He notes that while he was swimming, he was fortunate to have multiple sponsors, but the financial rewards for Olympic gold medalists were meager. He points out that Cody Miller, a friend and fellow swimmer, made $500,000 at the Enhanced Games for winning two events, a stark contrast to the $50,000 he would have received for winning gold at the Olympics. This disparity, Lochte argues, highlights the need for a new model that prioritizes the financial well-being of athletes.

What makes Lochte's support for the Enhanced Games even more compelling is his own recent transition out of racing. He is now serving as an assistant coach at Missouri State, but admits that he wishes he was still swimming, especially given the financial opportunities presented by the Enhanced Games. He sees the event as a way to provide athletes with the financial security they deserve, and to level the playing field for those who choose to compete without enhancements.

Lochte's comments also touch on the issue of doping in swimming. He notes that many people were doping during his racing days, and that world records were often broken by enhanced athletes. He believes that the Enhanced Games, by providing financial incentives, could help to reduce doping and create a more level playing field for all competitors. However, he also acknowledges that the event is not without its critics, and that there are valid concerns about the potential for doping and other forms of cheating.

In my opinion, Lochte's support for the Enhanced Games is a call for a new approach to competitive swimming. It highlights the need for a more equitable distribution of financial rewards, and for a greater focus on the well-being of athletes. While the Enhanced Games are not without their challenges, they offer a potential solution to some of the most pressing issues in the sport. As Lochte notes, the money is now going into the correct hands, the athletes, and that is a positive step forward.

However, it is important to note that the Enhanced Games are still in their early stages, and there are many unanswered questions about their long-term viability. Will they be able to attract a large enough field of competitors? Will they be able to maintain a high level of integrity and fairness? These are questions that will need to be answered as the event evolves. But for now, Lochte's support for the Enhanced Games is a powerful statement about the need for change in the world of competitive swimming.