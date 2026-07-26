The NHL's off-season is a time of strategic maneuvering, and the Buffalo Sabres are at the center of it. With a recent playoff appearance and a desire to build on their success, the Sabres are actively exploring trade scenarios and contract extensions. One name that has been making waves is Bowen Byram, a defenseman who is a free agent after the upcoming season. His agent, Darren Ferris, has a history of taking clients to unrestricted free agency, which could motivate the Sabres to make a trade. Byram's cap hit of $6.25 million next season makes him a valuable asset, and his performance with the Sabres this past season, including 11 goals and 42 points in 82 games, further highlights his importance. The Sabres are also looking to extend forward Alex Tuch, who had a successful season with 33 goals and 66 points. Tuch's future is uncertain, as he hasn't committed to a new contract yet, but the Sabres are eager to keep him. The team's recent success, including their first playoff appearance in 14 years, has created a sense of momentum that the front office wants to build upon. As the off-season progresses, the Sabres will need to make crucial decisions regarding their roster, and the trades and extensions they pursue will shape their future success.
Sabres Trade Talks: Bowen Byram's Future & Alex Tuch Contract Extension Update (2026)
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