Sacramento Kings Free Agents: Who could return in 2026-27? (2026)

The Sacramento Kings' 2026-27 roster could see a few familiar faces return, but with a twist. As the team looks to rebuild and find its footing in the Western Conference, the free agency period and NBA Draft offer a chance to reshape the team. Here's a look at three key players who could be back, and why their returns might not be as straightforward as they seem.

Russell Westbrook: The Veteran's Choice

Westbrook's 18th NBA season was a solid one, and his performance at the point guard position was a welcome addition to the Kings' roster. With a strong showing, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game, delivering six triple-doubles. His presence provided stability, and his leadership was a positive influence on the team. However, the question remains: will he return for a 19th season? Personally, I think Westbrook's decision will hinge on the team's rebuilding plans. He's a future Hall of Famer, and his experience could be invaluable. But, will he be open to another season in a rebuilding situation? In my opinion, the Kings' seventh-overall pick in the draft could be a key factor. If they select a promising young talent, it might sway Westbrook's decision. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a reunion, but with a different dynamic. The Kings could offer him a one-year, league minimum deal, allowing him to mentor the new draft pick. This scenario could be mutually beneficial, but it would require both parties to be open to a different arrangement.

Precious Achiuwa: The Surprise of the Season

Achiuwa's journey to the Kings was an unexpected one, but his impact was immediate. After a career-best season, he averaged 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 52.8% from the field. His performance was a bright spot for the team, and his desire to stay in Sacramento is clear. Achiuwa's preference for a long-term deal is understandable, given his success. However, the Kings' limited financial flexibility could be a challenge. With other teams potentially offering more, the Kings might need to find a creative solution. One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of Achiuwa's return. His presence in the frontcourt is crucial, and his leadership could be a stabilizing force. But, will the Kings be able to match his expectations? If you take a step back and think about it, Achiuwa's situation highlights the delicate balance between player expectations and team finances. It raises a deeper question: how can the Kings retain key players while rebuilding?

Doug McDermott: The Long-Distance Specialist

McDermott's shooting prowess has been a valuable asset for the Kings over the past two seasons. His ability to stretch the floor is a unique skill, and his presence could be beneficial for the team's development. However, the question remains: will he be back? In my opinion, McDermott's return is less certain. The Kings might look to utilize the roster spot in other ways, and his role could be replaced by a younger, more versatile player. What many people don't realize is the potential for a shift in the team's strategy. With the draft and free agency, the Kings could opt for a more dynamic, up-and-coming core. McDermott's return might not be as straightforward as it seems, and the team's plans could change significantly.

As the Sacramento Kings navigate the offseason, these three players could be key to their future. But, with the draft and free agency on the horizon, the team's plans are far from set. The Kings' strategy will be a fascinating narrative to follow, and the returns of these players could be a pivotal part of their journey towards relevance.