Sadia Sikandar: Glasgow's Historic Win at World Food Photography Awards (2026)

In a world where photography often captures the extraordinary, Sadia Sikandar's win at the World Food Photography Awards is a testament to the power of the everyday. Her lens, trained on the simple yet profound connection between food and home, has earned her a prestigious place in the international photography arena.

A Taste of Home

Sikandar's winning entries, focused on the 'home' category, showcase how food can be a bridge between cultures and a source of comfort for those far from their native lands. Her work, a collaboration with restaurant owners in Glasgow, reveals the intimate connection between cuisine and community.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the personal journey Sikandar herself has taken. As a refugee from Pakistan, she understands the importance of food in creating a sense of belonging. "Food is a universal language," she says, "and in my work, I wanted to show how it can bring people together, regardless of their backgrounds."

The Power of Connection

One of Sikandar's winning photographs features Louisa Boulazreg, the owner of Qasba, an Algerian restaurant in Glasgow's Govanhill. Sikandar describes the experience of shooting at Qasba as transformative. "It was more than just a restaurant," she explains. "It was a place where I felt at home, where I could be myself and connect with someone from a similar background."

Boulazreg's belief in Sikandar's artistic vision was instrumental in the creation of this powerful image. "She trusted me implicitly," Sikandar recalls. "Her faith in my work gave me the confidence to capture the essence of her restaurant and the community it represents."

Capturing the Moment

Sikandar's other winning photograph, of the owner of Mandi & Sweet House, captures a different kind of connection. Here, the focus is on the owner's relaxed and natural state as he prepares traditional Middle Eastern sweets. "I wanted to show the beauty of the everyday," Sikandar explains. "The simple act of preparing food can be a meditative experience, and I wanted to capture that sense of calm and focus."

In my opinion, this photograph is a powerful reminder that the most ordinary moments can be extraordinary when viewed through a different lens. It's a testament to Sikandar's skill as a photographer and her ability to see the extraordinary in the everyday.

A Global Platform for Local Stories

Sikandar's win at the World Food Photography Awards is a significant achievement, not just for her personally, but for Scotland and the global refugee community. Her work, which explores the theme of home and belonging, resonates with people from all walks of life.

"I'm honored to have represented Scotland on an international stage," Sikandar says. "But more importantly, I'm glad that my work has given a voice to the refugee experience. Food is a universal language, and through my photography, I hope to show that we're more alike than we are different."

Sikandar's win is a reminder that sometimes the most powerful stories are the ones closest to home. Her photographs, a celebration of food, culture, and community, have earned her a place in the history of photography, and a platform to share her unique perspective with the world.