Salim Khan's Parenting Wisdom: 'Guide, Don't Control' - Life Lessons Every Parent Should Hear (2026)

Salim Khan, the renowned Bollywood screenwriter, has offered a refreshing perspective on parenting that challenges conventional wisdom. His advice, shared in an interview, revolves around the idea that parenting is an art of guidance rather than rigid control. This concept, though seemingly simple, carries profound implications for modern families.

The Art of Guidance

Khan's philosophy is rooted in the belief that children are unique individuals, not clones of their parents or siblings. He emphasizes the importance of allowing children to forge their own paths, stating, "They are all three individuals, not influenced by each other." This perspective encourages parents to step back and view their role as facilitators rather than dictators.

The Power of Protection

Khan's approach to parenting is not about micromanagement but about creating a protective environment. He advocates for a hands-off style, where parents guide their children without breathing down their necks. This method allows children to develop a sense of autonomy and confidence, as they learn to make decisions and face consequences on their own.

Life Planning vs. Guidance

One of the most intriguing aspects of Khan's advice is his rejection of the idea of life planning. He argues that life doesn't work on a predetermined plan, stating, "Life planning se chalti nahi hai." This sentiment resonates with many parents who feel the pressure to map out their children's futures, from career choices to life goals. Khan's message is a reminder that while guidance is essential, it should be flexible and tailored to each child's unique journey.

The Bond Between Father and Son

The relationship between Salim Khan and his son Salman is a testament to the power of his parenting philosophy. Salman, in a social media post, shared a life lesson his father taught him, which he wished he had listened to earlier. This post highlights the impact of Khan's guidance, showing how his advice has shaped Salman's perspective on life.

Personal Commentary

In my opinion, Salim Khan's advice is a breath of fresh air in a world where parenting is often oversimplified and oversold. His emphasis on guidance and protection strikes a balance between being involved and allowing children to grow independently. This approach is particularly relevant in today's fast-paced and competitive world, where children are constantly bombarded with expectations and pressures.

Broader Implications

Khan's philosophy has broader implications for modern families. It encourages parents to embrace the idea that their children will not be perfect replicas of themselves, but rather unique individuals with their own dreams and aspirations. This perspective can lead to more harmonious and supportive family dynamics, where parents provide guidance without stifling their children's individuality.

A Takeaway for Parents

For parents, Salim Khan's advice is a reminder that the role of a parent is not to control but to guide. It encourages a more mindful and adaptive approach to parenting, where parents are present but not intrusive. This philosophy can help parents foster a strong bond with their children while allowing them to develop the skills and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of life.

In conclusion, Salim Khan's parenting advice is a timeless and relevant guide for modern families. His emphasis on guidance and protection offers a fresh perspective on parenting, one that is both inspiring and practical. As parents, we can all learn from his wisdom and adapt it to our own unique family dynamics.