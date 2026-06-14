Salman Khan's Emotional Farewell: Remembering Kumod Raney, a Dear Friend (2026)

Kumod Raney was a close friend of Salman Khan, a relationship that left a profound impact on the superstar when she passed away. Her death sparked an outpouring of grief, with Salman seen fighting back tears at her funeral, joined by other members of the Khan family. This article delves into the life of Kumod Raney, exploring her relationship with Salman Khan and the impact of her passing on the family.

A Dubai-Based Entrepreneur

Kumod Raney was a successful entrepreneur based in Dubai, known for her beauty and wellness venture. She founded this business in 2005, aiming to create a high-standard beauty lounge offering multiple services under one roof while maintaining quality. Beyond her entrepreneurial pursuits, Kumod had a passion for interior designing, social media, and marketing. Her Instagram account, with over 15,000 followers, provided a glimpse into her travels, business endeavors, and personal life.

A Cherished Part of the Khan Family

Kumod's relationship with the Khan family was deeply meaningful. She was married to Juggey Raney, a long-time friend of Salman Khan. Over the years, she became an integral part of the family's extended inner circle. Kumod's Instagram account captured various moments with the Khans, including social gatherings, birthday celebrations, and time spent with Sohail Khan's ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh. Her 60th birthday celebration, attended by close friends and family, including Salman Khan, was a testament to her cherished place within the family.

A Lasting Farewell

Kumod Raney's funeral, held in Mumbai, was a poignant occasion for the Khan family. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan all attended, paying their respects and expressing their grief. The emotional outpouring at the funeral highlighted the deep bond between Kumod and the Khan family, a bond that transcended her role as a friend and extended into a cherished family member.

Kumod Raney's life and her relationship with Salman Khan serve as a reminder of the profound impact that close friendships can have on individuals, especially in the public eye. Her passing has left a void within the Khan family, and her legacy will undoubtedly be cherished and remembered by those who knew her.