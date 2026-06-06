Salomon Ultra Glide 4 Review: Max Cushion, Bold Design, and Trail Versatility (2026)

The Salomon Ultra Glide 4 is a trail shoe designed for forefoot strikers seeking a max-cushioned experience with a bold design and versatility for mixed terrain. It caters to those with narrow feet, offering a secure fit and a comfortable ride for long trail runs. However, it may not be the best choice for runners chasing a fast pace or those needing extra toe splay, as it has a sharply-tapered forefoot shape. The Ultra Glide 4 boasts impressive cushioning, with a heel stack of 38.6 mm and a forefoot stack of 31.1 mm, providing a highly-protective ride. Its midsole features a deeply-rockered platform with wave-like sculpting, designed to reduce fatigue-related hot spots during long runs. The shoe has a 6 mm drop, but our lab measurements revealed an actual drop of 7.5 mm, which is unlikely to be noticeable during running. The Ultra Glide 4's midsole softness is softer than average, scoring 33.1 AC, making it a comfort-focused ride. The upper is cozy and comfortable, with honeycomb-style panels and generous padding, earning a 3/5 for breathability. The shoe's stability is enhanced by its torsional rigidity and heel counter stiffness, making it suitable for neutral runners. Durability is a strong point, with excellent outsole performance and a durable upper. However, the heel padding durability needs improvement. The Ultra Glide 4's price of €150 is a small increase, but it may require a modern foam update to stand out in the market.