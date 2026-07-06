Sam Roush: Why the Chicago Bears Rookie Remains Unsigned (2026)

Sam Roush, the 2026 rookie draft pick for the Chicago Bears, remains unsigned, but I'm not particularly worried about it. While it's unusual for a draft pick to be unsigned this late in the offseason, it's not unprecedented. The hold-up is likely due to contract negotiations, with players in the third and fourth rounds seeking provisions similar to those offered to earlier picks. This is a common strategy employed by the players' union to ensure fair compensation. However, I believe that Roush's role in the Bears' offense is already clear, and his youth and athleticism make him a valuable asset. The Bears have plenty of time to figure out his strengths and weaknesses before the regular season begins, and I'm eager to see how his role unfolds. While it's understandable to be curious about the hold-up, I'm confident that Roush will eventually sign his rookie deal and join his teammates on the field. The Bears' coaches will have plenty of time to develop a game plan for him, and I'm excited to see how he contributes to the team's success in the upcoming season.

Sam Roush: Why the Chicago Bears Rookie Remains Unsigned (2026)
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