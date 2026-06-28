Samsung S95H OLED TV Review: A Unique and Stunning Design on a Fantastic TV (2026)

The Samsung S95H OLED TV: A Premium Experience with a Unique Design

The TV market is undergoing a significant transformation, and Samsung is at the forefront of this shift with its S95H OLED TV. This premium model is a testament to Samsung's commitment to delivering a stunning visual experience, and it's a game-changer in the world of television.

What sets the S95H apart is its innovative "Float Layer" design, which gives the TV a truly unique and eye-catching look. The screen sits on a brushed-metal backing frame, creating the illusion that the TV is floating in front of the wall. This design is not just aesthetically pleasing but also a nod to the Australian market, where cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth are known for their love of lifestyle TVs. The "Float Layer" design is a bold statement, and while it comes at a premium price, it's a feature that will undoubtedly catch the eye of potential buyers.

But the S95H offers more than just a stylish design. It boasts Samsung's Glare Free technology, which is a game-changer for an immersive viewing experience. This technology diffuses direct light and reflections, ensuring that your movie night or sports event is distraction-free. The Glare Free screen reduces reflections from various sources, including downlights and lamps, making it a perfect choice for any room setup.

The S95H's AI capabilities are another standout feature. It goes beyond traditional AI-powered TVs, offering a truly intelligent viewing experience. The TV can detect the type of content on the screen and customize the picture and sound to your preferences. For instance, the AI Football Mode allows you to adjust the audio levels during live sports, giving you the option to reduce commentary or enhance the atmosphere. However, it's worth noting that this feature is limited to Free to Air TV and Samsung TV Plus, which might be a disappointment for those who prefer streaming services.

When it comes to picture quality, the S95H excels. OLED technology is renowned for its rich blacks and impressive contrast, and the S95H delivers on that promise. While RGB technology like Samsung's Micro RGB offers a wider color gamut, the S95H's OLED display provides a more immersive and visually stunning experience. The difference between OLED and RGB may not be immediately noticeable, but the S95H's raw picture quality is a testament to its premium status.

In conclusion, the Samsung S95H OLED TV is a top-tier choice for those seeking a premium viewing experience. Its unique design, Glare Free technology, and AI capabilities make it a standout option in the market. While it may be a significant investment, the S95H is a TV that will impress both you and your guests, offering a truly immersive and captivating entertainment experience.