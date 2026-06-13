San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper vs. De'Aaron Fox - Why Harper Should Start (2026)

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a pivotal moment, with the weight of their playoff run resting on the shoulders of their young talent, Dylan Harper. The question on everyone's mind is whether it's time to start Harper over De'Aaron Fox, a decision that could shift the momentum of their NBA Finals series against the Knicks. In this article, I'll delve into the intricacies of this debate, offering my insights and analysis as an expert commentator.

The Spurs have a history of strategic decision-making, particularly when it comes to their bench players. They once relied on Manu Ginobili, a master of the 'Ginobili card', to turn the tide in crucial moments. Now, with the team facing a challenging opponent in the Knicks, the question arises: is Harper the 'Ginobili card' of this generation?

Harper and Fox share similarities as downhill guards with shaky jumpers, but Harper's performance in the playoffs has been nothing short of impressive. He's been among the best rim-pressuring guards, averaging 4.7 shots in the restricted area per game. His 67.4% shooting in the restricted area is a testament to his skill and efficiency. In contrast, Fox's performance has been more reliant on jumpers and runners, with a lower shooting percentage.

The Knicks, known for their turnover-generating defense, present a unique challenge. Harper's ability to defend against Brunson and potentially switch onto bigger players makes him a more versatile and physically imposing guard. His on-off numbers in Game 1 were deceiving, as he played well when paired with Victor Wembanyama, while Fox struggled in the same lineup.

The Spurs' decision to start Fox has been justified by his All-Star status and the team's success during the regular season. However, the margins in the NBA Finals are tiny, and the team can't afford to hold one of their best players below 30 minutes. Harper's performance in Game 1, where he outshone Fox, suggests that he's ready to take on a more prominent role.

The Spurs' resistance to making this switch has been a strategic move, but the team's pursuit of a second dynasty demands a bold decision. Harper's ascension through the playoffs and his proven ability to perform in crucial moments make him a strong contender for the starting lineup. The question now is whether the Spurs will make the switch, and if so, how Fox will react to being benched.

In my opinion, the Spurs should embrace the opportunity to win or lose with their best players. Harper's performance in Game 1 and his overall playoff run make a strong case for his starting role. The team's success in the postseason has been a testament to their depth and versatility, and now it's time to harness that power to the fullest.