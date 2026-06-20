San Francisco and Marin County: Battling Rising Tides and Coastal Flooding (2026)

In the heart of the Bay Area, a silent crisis is unfolding, one that threatens to inundate homes, disrupt lives, and reshape the very landscape we call home. The recent record-breaking tides that swept across San Francisco and Marin County serve as a stark reminder of the escalating battle between nature and the built environment. This isn't just about a few puddles on the sidewalk; it's a harbinger of a wetter, more unpredictable future for residents, and a wake-up call for policymakers and urban planners alike.

The Bay Area's water levels have risen nearly 2 millimeters per year on average over the past three decades, and the ocean and the bay could rise by about a foot by 2050 — and more than 6 feet by the end of the century. This isn't a distant threat; it's a present reality for many residents, who are now grappling with the consequences of a changing climate. The weekend's record-breaking tides caused some coastal flooding in Larkspur along Lucky Drive and Redwood Highway, as well as throughout Corte Madera's Golden Hind Passage neighborhood. Water also flooded the sidewalk and spilled into the street in San Francisco near Pier 14 on the Embarcadero, disrupting pedestrian and cyclist traffic.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the human element. Residents like Jaime Kelly, who has lived in the Golden Hind Passage neighborhood in Marin County for more than 20 years, are now facing a new reality. For the first time in the summer, her home flooded without significant rainfall. This isn't an isolated incident; neighbors who live at slightly lower elevations can sometimes be up to their knees in seawater in their garages. The human story here is one of resilience and adaptation, as residents take matters into their own hands, installing fences, raising foundations, and even considering more drastic measures like building up perimeter walls.

The tides are driven by the phases of the moon, usually peaking around the new moon, which happened Sunday. Water levels have historically risen the highest in the winter months, but meteorologists said at the time that extreme tides could become more common as the climate changes. This raises a deeper question: How do we prepare for a future where such events are not anomalies but the new normal? The answer lies in a combination of proactive planning, innovative solutions, and a willingness to embrace change.

In Corte Madera, Mayor Rosa Thomas is leading the charge. Her office is looking at solutions to protect the entire town, including building berms, or raised mounts of earth and soil material that slope, to keep water out. Corte Madera has a system of flood gates and pumps, but when the tides are as high as they were back in January, there’s nowhere for the water to go. The town is also looking at building temporary, inflatable berms ahead of next winter, when California is expecting stormier, wetter weather thanks to what could be a strong El Niño season. The arrival of the weather pattern likely means more intense atmospheric rivers, major snow events in the Sierra Nevada, and larger waves, coastal flooding, and higher sea levels.

One thing that immediately stands out is the interplay between human resilience and environmental change. As the climate shifts, so too must our understanding of what it means to live in a coastal community. The Bay Area's story is a microcosm of a global trend, where rising sea levels and extreme weather events are forcing us to confront the limits of our infrastructure and the need for innovative solutions. From the perspective of a resident, this is a call to action, a reminder that we must act now to protect our homes, our communities, and our future.

In my opinion, the Bay Area's experience is a wake-up call for the entire nation. As the climate crisis intensifies, we must embrace a new paradigm of resilience and adaptation. This means investing in infrastructure that can withstand the challenges of a changing climate, but also empowering individuals and communities to take charge of their own fate. The future of our coastal cities and towns depends on our ability to learn from the past and prepare for the future, and the Bay Area is leading the way in this critical endeavor.