San Francisco's Reckoning With Toppled Statues: A New Era of Monuments (2026)

In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, the city of San Francisco embarked on a journey of reckoning and transformation, using its public monuments as a canvas for change. This is the story of how San Francisco is reimagining its past, present, and future through art and activism, with a focus on the Shaping Legacy project and its impact on the city's 'commemorative landscape'.

A Monument to Invisible Labor

One of the most poignant examples of this transformation is the Pioneer Monument in Civic Center. This statue, created in 1894 by Frank Happersberger, glorified the conquest of California by white Americans and Spanish/Mexican leaders, while depicting Native Americans as passive subjects. The statue's most offensive component, 'Early Days', depicted Junípero Serra 'converting' an Indigenous man, with a triumphant vaquero by his side. In 2018, after years of advocacy, 'Early Days' was removed, but the Pioneer Monument remains one of the city's least-liked monuments, according to a 2023 community survey.

Kaleb Duarte, an artist, has taken on the task of transforming this contentious symbol. His piece, 'Embassy of the Refugee', is a delicate scaffolding and scrim installation around the monument, covered in gold mylar. Duarte and a team of 'artist ambassadors' from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico are working on site, discussing memories of home and recording these histories. The gold mylar, fluttering in the breeze, references emergency blankets used at detention centers, turning a symbol of potential trauma into something beautiful.

Duarte's work is a powerful statement on the forgotten and invisible labor that underpins our society. It is a reminder that monuments can be sites of transformation, not just preservation.

The Power of Temporary Art

The Shaping Legacy project, funded by a $3 million Mellon Foundation grant, has been instrumental in transforming San Francisco's 'commemorative landscape'. The project's first step was to audit the city's 105 monuments, revealing that 77% were made by male artists and that the public is far more interested in the creation of new work than the removal of existing statues.

The project has funded artist-led film screenings, walking tours, discussions, and performances across the city, addressing some of the most contentious sites. One of the most exciting aspects of the project is the drive toward dispersal, with artists like Adrián Arias creating roving, multifaceted homages to everyday life and ordinary people.

Arias' 'A Sweet Route' is a celebration of paleteros and paleteras, the 'sweet route' through the Mission District. The project kicked off during Carnaval with a small army of paleteros handing out free treats, and continued with a music- and dance-fueled walk. A painted wooden monument to two local paleteros now stands in the park, watching over playing children.

Monuments to the Future

The Shaping Legacy project aims to leave the city with real recommendations about the future of its monuments, especially those that have been removed from view in recent years. The project's timeline stretches well into October, with temporary monuments by Afatasi the Artist and Stacey Carter, both in Bayview-Hunters Point. The grant period comes to a close at the end of 2026, and the project aims to leave the city with actionable recommendations.

The desire for more monuments to everyday life and ordinary people is palpable. As Arias recalls, 'Installing the other day at Parque Niños Unidos, a group of nannies came to me and said, 'Where will be the monument for nannies?''. The project's impact on the city's 'commemorative landscape' is already evident, and it may take another infusion of non-taxpayer money for its final recommendations to be turned into action.

In conclusion, the Shaping Legacy project is a powerful example of how art and activism can transform public spaces and challenge historical narratives. It is a reminder that monuments can be sites of transformation, not just preservation, and that the power of temporary art can be a catalyst for change.