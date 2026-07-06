Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rudy Pankow as Grim Reaper & Devil in Thud | Supernatural Romance Film News (2026)

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the iconic actress known for her roles in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', is set to star in a new supernatural romance film titled 'Thud'. This film, directed by Mali Elfman, promises to be a unique blend of genres, with Gellar playing the Grim Reaper and Rudy Pankow, known for his role in 'Outer Banks', taking on the role of the Devil. The story unfolds at a three-day destination wedding, where the Grim Reaper and the Devil meet and fall in love, adding a touch of chaos to the proceedings.

What makes this film particularly intriguing is the exploration of the Grim Reaper and the Devil as romantic leads. These characters, often portrayed as menacing and fearsome, are now presented as love interests, challenging traditional notions of good and evil. This narrative twist not only adds a layer of humor and charm but also invites audiences to reconsider their preconceptions about these iconic figures. Personally, I find it fascinating how 'Thud' subverts expectations and offers a fresh take on a classic concept, making it a must-watch for fans of supernatural romance and genre-bending storytelling.

The film's production team includes Derek Bishé and David Grove Churchill Viste as producers, with Radio Silence's Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin serving as executive producers. The script, written by Noga Pnueli, is a romantic comedy with a supernatural twist, and it has already gained recognition by being featured on the Black List. Pnueli's previous work includes 'Meet Cute', a time travel romantic comedy, and 'High Society', which is in development at Legitimate Pictures and Peacock. This demonstrates Pnueli's talent for crafting compelling and innovative stories, and 'Thud' is no exception.

Mali Elfman, the director, has a diverse portfolio that includes directing 'Next Exit' and multiple short films, including an animated short called 'The Scariest Skeleton'. Her producing credits are equally impressive, with collaborations on projects like Mike Flanagan's 'Before I Wake' and Karen Gillan's 'The Party's Just Beginning'. Elfman's experience in both directing and producing adds depth and expertise to the film's production, ensuring a high-quality result.

The film's setting in Los Angeles, with a California tax credit, provides an interesting backdrop for the story. This location choice not only offers a familiar setting for audiences but also allows for the exploration of urban landscapes and the unique challenges and opportunities they present. Additionally, the film's production in California can be seen as a celebration of the state's rich film industry and its contributions to the global film market.

In conclusion, 'Thud' is a film that promises to be a delightful blend of genres and a fresh take on classic characters. With a talented cast and crew, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rudy Pankow, Mali Elfman, and Noga Pnueli, it is sure to be a standout in the supernatural romance genre. Personally, I am excited to see how the film subverts expectations and offers a unique and captivating story. So, mark your calendars and get ready for a thrilling and unexpected journey with 'Thud'!