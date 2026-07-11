Sarah Snook's Post-Succession Journey: Why 'All Her Fault' Was a Perfect Fit (2026)

Sarah Snook's decision to star in 'All Her Fault' post-'Succession' was a bold move, and it paid off in a big way. In this interview, she opens up about her journey, the role's appeal, and the impact of her personal experiences. Snook's choice to take on the thriller genre in a TV episodic was driven by the complex character of Marissa Irvine, a stark contrast to her iconic 'Shiv Roy' from 'Succession'.

Marissa's character is a relatable, upper-middle-class mother who finds herself in a terrifying situation, a missing child. The show's intricate plot twists and strong interpersonal relationships drew Snook in, offering a refreshing change from her previous roles. The actress found the challenge of portraying Marissa's grief and panic particularly rewarding, drawing on her own experiences as a new mother. The wardrobe and costume design played a crucial role in conveying Marissa's emotional state, with layers of clothing symbolizing her layered emotions.

As an executive producer, Snook drew inspiration from her time on 'Succession', admiring the collaborative and egalitarian approach of the show's creators. This mindset, she believes, fostered a strong sense of community and respect among the crew, which is evident in the show's success. The series became the most-watched original series on Peacock, attracting a million new subscribers and a dedicated fan base.

Snook's reflection on the show's popularity highlights the appeal of community-watching, a contrast to the solitary experience of streaming. She finds it fascinating how a shared viewing experience can create a sense of bandwagon effect, a phenomenon that adds to the show's allure. Despite the success, Snook remains uncertain about a potential return to the role, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further developments in this intriguing post-'Succession' journey.