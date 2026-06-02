Kinsley Simmons, a seven-year-old with type-1 diabetes, has been barred from attending school due to a lack of accommodations for her condition. This situation, described as 'heartbreaking' by her mother, Jennifer, highlights a critical issue in Saskatchewan's education system: the inconsistent support for students with medical conditions. While the province has a policy statement for supporting students with potentially life-threatening medical conditions, the implementation varies widely across school divisions, leading to a patchwork of care. This inconsistency is particularly problematic for students like Kinsley, who require specialized support to manage their diabetes effectively. The situation also raises questions about the right to an education for students with disabilities and the role of the government in ensuring that schools provide reasonable accommodations. As the education minister, Everett Hindley, acknowledges the need for a more standardized approach, the challenge lies in balancing the limited resources available with the diverse needs of students. Kinsley's story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of equitable access to education for all students, regardless of their medical conditions.
Sask. Mom Fights for Daughter’s Right to Education: Diabetes Accommodations in Schools (2026)
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